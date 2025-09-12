3 key matchups to watch in Michigan football's game vs. Central Michigan
No. 23 Michigan football (1-1) welcomes Central Michigan (1-1) from the MAC to the Big House on Saturday for a Noon EST kickoff on BTN. The Wolverines are coming off a disappointing loss on the road to Oklahoma, while the Chippewas pulled off an upset win against San Jose State in Week 1 before letting their game at Pittsburgh last weekend get out of hand late in the third quarter.
With both teams looking for a bounce back performance, here are three matchups to watch in the game between the two schools.
Bryce Underwood and the Michigan passing attack vs. the CMU secondary
The Chippewas brought in a couple of cornerbacks from the transfer portal in the offseason under first-year coach Matt Drinkall in attempts to strengthen the secondary. However, despite the additions of Cincinnati transfer Kalen Carroll and Indiana State transfer Maddix Blackwell, for whatever reason, it hasn't quite worked out up to this point in the back end as CMU ranks as one of the worst FBS teams against the pass at 324 yards allowed per game two weeks in.
With the Wolverines sputtering too often on offense against a strong Oklahoma defense, it will be important for Underwood to again establish a rhythm in the passing game like he was able to do in Week 1 against New Mexico. On paper, the CMU secondary is a matchup offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and the Wolverines should be able to exploit, which would in theory open up more opportunities to establish more of a consistent running game.
Michigan's offensive line vs. CMU's defensive front
On the flip side, Central Michigan has been good against the run in its first two games, ranking just behind the Wolverines in rushing yards allowed per game at 99.5 (32nd in the nation).
In the 2024 season, CMU couldn't stop the run at all, so the performance with the run defense has been a stark contrast compared to what went on in 2024 and seems to be a point of emphasis for the Chippewas' coaching staff.
Part of the reason for the success in stopping the run for CMU's defense stems around a deep linebacking corps, led by Jack Kwiatkowski, who is coming off a 96-tackle season last year with 14 tackles for loss. By no means should Michigan continually run the ball into heavy boxes if the CMU defense is daring them to go down field, but when run opportunities present itself, Michigan's offensive line and tight ends are going to have to make sure they win battles up front against a unit that seems eager to stop the run.
Michigan's defensive front against the CMU running backs/mobile QBs
CMU has used a rotation of three quarterbacks so far through two weeks, and according to Drinkall, will do so again on Saturday. Each QB will give Michigan a different look, but none are considered prolific passers by any stretch of the imagination.
What Joe Labas, Jadyn Glasser and Angel Flores have done well so far this season is protecting the football as none of them have thrown an interception on 40 pass attempts between the three of them. This means that they key to stifling the Chippewas on offense is keying in on the run.
Trey Cornist has shown an ability to be dynamic out of the CMU backfield with 113 yards on 23 carries so far this season. He splits reps with Nahree Biggins, who has been equally successful in the run game with 112 yards on 27 carries. Out of the QBs, Flores is the one who is the main rushing threat as he has 21 carries, although the Chippewas run all of the QBs to some extent.
After a non-dominant effort against Oklahoma, Michigan's front needs to start showing signs it is capable of dominance, and it needs to start against a CMU offense that has shown to be largely one dimensional.