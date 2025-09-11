Michigan has the attention of Michigan State LB commit Braylon Hodge as Wolverines work on flip
On Tuesday, class of 2026 Michigan State linebacker commit Braylon Hodge (Engelwood, CO.) received an offer from Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary. One day later, Hodge received another significant offer, this time from Texas, in what turned out to be a good week for him in terms of big time college football programs showing interest in his skill set.
On the Michigan side of things, Hodge told Michigan on SI the Wolverines started reaching out to him a few weeks ago before officially extending an offer this week.
"Hearing from coach Jean-Mary was big," Hodge said. "Michigan is a powerhouse, and it means a lot to be on their radar and receive an offer."
Hodge said he was grateful to receive the offer from the Wolverines considering the program's tradition and history of success.
" I was super excited and thankful when I got the call with the offer," said Hodge. "Michigan is a school with a lot of history and to know they see something in me really means a lot, it's big."
Hodge has been committed to the Spartans since June 1, but that doesn't mean he isn't paying attention to other schools with the early signing period still a few months out. The Wolverines are certainly one Hodge is taking notice of as he builds a deeper connection with coach Jean-Mary.
"Coach Jean-Mary is cool, genuine and straight up," Hodge said. "I like his energy. As for Michigan, that’s a big-time program. The tradition, the fan base, the way they develop guys, it all speaks for itself. It's a school you pay attention to."
While Hodge hasn't been to Ann Arbor for a visit during his recruiting process yet, he said a trip to Michigan will be something he is looking forward to in the future.
"I haven’t been out to Ann Arbor yet, but I’m looking forward to making that visit," said Hodge. "I’ve heard a lot of great things about the campus and the game day atmosphere."
Hodge, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, is ranked as the No. 609 prospect in the class of 2026, the No. 47 linebacker nationally and the 8th-best recruit in the state of Colorado.