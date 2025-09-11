CBS Sports analyst says Michigan basketball is a team 'on the rise' entering 2025-26 season
Dusty May's first season with Michigan basketball will go down in history as he led the Wolverines to a Big Ten Tournament title and Sweet 16 appearance. Heading into the 2025-26 season, with the addition of key transfers, high level returners and a frontcourt that is expected to be one of college basketball's best, many think this version of Michigan basketball has an even greater ceiling.
One of the people who is high on Michigan heading into the season is CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, saying on "Inside College Basketball Now" that the Wolverines are a program on the rise.
"Michigan is going to be bigger than most teams in college basketball, because on my opinion, the Wolverines have the deepest and potentially most potent front line in the sport," Rothstein said. "With veteran Will Tschetter, UCLA transfer Aday Mara at 7'3, Morez Johnson, a transfer from Illinois, and Yaxel Lendeborg from UAB. Those four players are going to be, in my opinion, the deepest and potentially most productive front line in the sport. And Dusty May was also able to retain, in addition to Will Tschetter, Roddy Gale, Nimari Burnett, who is a burgeoning glue guy in the sport. And also LJ Cason, who I think can make a major jump this season as a potential reserve. Then, North Carolina transfer Elliot Cadeau will take over at point guard for Tre Donaldson, who transferred to Miami. Michigan has more upside than it did a year ago."
With the play of Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin last season, it's hard to imagine a frontcourt that would be potentially more lethal and more efficient than what those two brought to the Wolverines on both ends of the court in 2024-25. But even with the loss of two excellent players, Rothstein and many others are expecting the upcoming version of May's team to be even more dangerous with a chance to make some real noise in March.