CBS Sports analyst says Michigan basketball is a team 'on the rise' entering 2025-26 season

Michigan has more upside than it did a year ago when it won the Big Ten Tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16 in Year 1 under Dusty May.



🎧 https://t.co/c9JLel2QnF (Apple)

🎧 https://t.co/EsZxIkca32 (Spotify) pic.twitter.com/0OIlMy3XEg