Jordan Marshall's Updated Health Report is Great News for Michigan Football's Rushing Attack

It was a bit of a mystery surrounding Michigan running back Jordan Marshall this past Saturday against Iowa. His final carry of the game came with 3:12 left in the third quarter, and it was arguably the best Marshall had looked all season.

He led the team with 59 yards on the ground with just 11 carries. It was Savion Hiter who finished the game with Marshall on the bench. Following the game, head coach Kyle Whittingham said Marshall wasn't hurt to his knowledge, and on Tuesday night, the third-year back also confirmed it's the best he's felt since the season started.

"I feel great," Marshall said. "I would say that [Iowa] game was the best I've felt since we started. I felt explosive, ready to go. I think you guys could probably see that, just how I was running. I think we're starting to get a sense of what our running backs like to run. The OC, Coach Beck, is getting an understanding of how we play."

Admittedly, Marshall has been dealing with injuries this season, but as a captain of the team, he is going to do whatever the team needs from him. However, now that he's feeling the best he's felt all season, he is ready to go.

"I was dealing with some stuff, some nicks and bruises. Again, the team needs me to go. I'm a captain of this team, and I'm going to be out there for my team, giving it 100% no matter what," said Marshall.

On low number of touches this season

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marshall is leading the Michigan run game this season after four games. He has 194 yards and two scores on the ground, which is a far cry from what it was like last season. In four games, the most touches he's had in a single game is 12 carries, which came against UTEP.

In the four-game stretch as a starter last season, he saw anywhere from 15 to 25 carries a game. But the numbers don't matter to Marshall. He knows Michigan has three running backs and Bryce Underwood who will carry the ball, and finding ways to win is all that matters to the captain.

"You guys have seen me go above that in previous years before that," said Marshall. "Whatever they need me to do, like I've said before, I'm going to go do it. If that's 11 rushes and then go block on third down, if that's going to catch the ball out of the backfield.

"Again, it's hard to get it when you're not having explosive runs to have a 100-yard game or whatever it is, but you've got four guys carrying the ball. You've got me, Kuz, Savion, and you've got Bryce carrying the ball. So we're really sharing carries between four guys, and if you add all those up, it's probably over 30, 40 [carries].

"Numbers aren't what I'm looking for; I'm looking for wins. As long as we're winning football games, that's all that matters to me."

Fans can see Marshall and Michigan take the field this Saturday against Minnesota.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage