3 Michigan Football Players Who Won't Play as Much vs. WMU as Expected

A long-standing tradition at Michigan is not to release a depth chart. Head coach Kyle Whittingham admits he doesn't like them and won't release one either — fans and media will find out where things stand when Michigan takes the field on Saturday night against Western Michigan.

But throughout the week, we've gathered tea leaves and know who may or may not be starting, and that includes players whose stock has gone down throughout fall camp.

These three Wolverines likely won't play as much as on Saturday as they might've once thought.

Edge Lugard Edokpayi

After spring ball and heading into fall camp, Lugard Edokpayi's name emerged as a guy for Michigan at the edge position. It had appeared like he had entered the two-deep for the Wolverines, but as fall camp marched on, we haven't heard about Edokpayi nearly as often.

Instead, John Henry Daley, Dominic Nichols, and Cameron Brandt were named the starting edge rushers. Then Nate Marshall, Benny Patterson, Carter Meadows, and Tariq Boney have all been tabbed as possibilities of playing this weekend.

Edokpayi might've fallen behind on the depth chart and chances are slim he's in the rotation, barring a blowout where he gets onto the field.

TE Deakon Tonielli

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We tend to believe Zack Marshall will get the starting nod, but Kyle Whittingham has said his tight ends are going to rotate this season, based on personnel groupings and the hot hand.

Marshall is going to play a lot, as will Hogan Hansen, who was Michigan's best pass-catching tight end in 2024. But another name that keeps popping up is freshman Mason Bonner. He could end up going in the JJ Buchanan path of switching from TE to WR, but as of now, he's in the TE room.

Unless Michigan plays four or five TEs, that leaves Deakon Tonielli on the outside looking in. Despite being a veteran in the room, he might not see the time we originally thought.

WR Jamar Browder

Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan are the unquestioned top two WRs on the team, but Channing Goodwin earned WR3, which leaves Jaime Ffrench and Salesi Moa battling it out for the next two spots.

Both Travis Johnson and Kendrick Bell have gotten mentions in fall camp. Both Kyle Whittingham and Jason Beck have said they feel like they have seven WRs they can trust heading into the season, and that leaves the tall Jamar Browder out.

Browder had high expectations entering the team last season, and heading into his second season on the team, we aren't sure Browder will have much of a role.

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