6 Michigan Football Backups Who Will Play A Lot in Week 1 vs. Western Michigan

Michigan will take the field in two days to play Western Michigan under the lights, and for another season, we don't have a depth chart to see for the Wolverines. Kyle Whittingham is the latest Michigan head coach who doesn't like depth charts and has no intention of releasing one.

But after listening to coaches and players in recent availabilities, some info has been leaked and we know for the most part who will be starting for the Wolverines when they take the field on Saturday.

There will also be some backups who play big roles on Saturday. Here are six backups that will play a lot of snaps against the Broncos.

(Authors note: RB Savion Hiter wasn't included since he is going to be the 1B in the backfield)

WR Salesi Moa

Michigan has its top three WRs set entering the new season. Coming as a bit of a surprise, fall-camp standout Channing Goodwin was named WR3 ahead of the WMU game. That means Salesi Moa is, at best, WR4 entering the contest.

But that doesn't mean Moa isn't going to play. In fact, we'd expect to see Moa play quite a bit in Week 1. The Wolverines are going to want to get their five-star playmaker in the game and see what he can do in live action.

Moa impressed during the spring game, making a one-handed grab, and you can expect to see him get a few targets this weekend.

WR Jaime Ffrench

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Entering fall camp, Jaime French is who I thought was going to get the WR3 job. But, like Moa, he is on the outside looking in on a starting job. But he's going to play, and possibly play a lot.

Ffrench has nice size and great speed, and he can be a dynamic deep-ball threat. The Texas transfer has a relationship with Bryce Underwood and we would expect the duo to connect a few times in the Western Michigan game.

Depending on the matchup, it wouldn't be shocking to see Ffrench earn a start or two this season.

OL Brady Norton OR Nate Efobi

On Wednesday, Jason Beck said that all three guards will play on Saturday against Western Michigan. With that being said, I tend to believe Evan Link will start at LG and we will see both Brady Norton and Nate Efobi play at RG.

My personal belief is that Efobi is going to start at RG and then we will see a live competition taking place when Norton comes into the game.

What makes the competition more interesting is that neither player is repping at 'Rhino', which means the loser of the RG battle will stay on the bench barring an injury.

Edge Dom Nichols, Nate Marshall, Cameron Brandt

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John Henry Daley is a starting edge, but who starts next to him? Players and coaches have said Dom Nichols is the best pass rusher on the team, and Kyle Whittingham said on Monday that Nate Marshall could be the best pure pass rusher on the team.

It's going to come down to either Nichols or Marshall starting alongside Daley, but the Wolverines are so deep at edge, that there will be several Wolverines subbing into the game. I tend to believe Nichols will start, and we will see a lot of Marshall and Cameron Brandt in rotation.

Expect to see Carter Meadows some on Saturday night as well.

LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

The former highly touted linebacker will start the season in a backup role once again. Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng wasn't named a starter by Jay Hill on Wednesday, and instead, he will compete for reps with veterans Aisea Moa and Max Alford.

Owusu-Boateng might have the highest ceiling of any LB on the team, but he has to put it all together. The starting trio of Nathaniel Staehling, Chase Taylor, and Troy Bowles picked up the defense the best, and all three have been praised by the coaches.

Owusu-Boateng will need to impress when he gets reps to remain in good grace.

S Mason Curtis

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Rod Moore and Chris Bracy should be Michigan's starting safeties on Saturday, assuming Moore is ready to take on the starting role. But that's not going to stop Mason Curtis from seeing a lot of action.

Earlier in the fall, Curtis was tabbed as the third starting safety and he has really elevated his play. Moore isn't going to see full-time reps quite yet and that's going to allow Curtis to come in and play a lot on Saturday.

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