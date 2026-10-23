The Michigan Wolverines will be looking to upset the defending national champions when they take the field in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

In addition, they’ll be looking to build on last week’s 21-18 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions with a new quarterback. Tommy Carr will make his first career start after replacing Bryce Underwood last week and giving the offense a spark.

Indiana should be re-focused coming off a loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes by mere blades of grass.

We’ve looked into our crystal ball to determine what exactly is going to happen.

Will Michigan be able to pull off the upset?

Savion Hiter Breaks a Big Run

Michigan’s run game is going to be the focal point of the offense in Saturday’s game. Last week, Bryson Kuzdzal broke off the big run that got Michigan into the end zone for the first time. Explosive plays in the run game have been too few and far between.

Bryce Underwood gets benched and all of a sudden Savion Hiter is really good. pic.twitter.com/fK2RPVg08d — Chad Fisher DNP (@ChadFisher) October 17, 2026

Going into play last week, Michigan had just one run for more than 20 yards. That was Bryce Underwood’s 38-yard touchdown against Oklahoma in the second game of the season.

Last week, Kuzdzal had one big run, as did Savion Hiter. Hiter has been so close to breaking off a long run this season. A shoestring tackle or a missed assignment have gotten in the way. This week, we’re predicting that everything will finally come together for a big run for Hiter. He breaks off another run of more than 40 yards for the second consecutive week as he joins the lineup after watching Jordan Marshall punish the opposing defense.

Big Day for Hogan Hansen

To be clear, the bar was not very high for the Michigan tight end group. They were virtually non-existent through the first four weeks of the season. Since returning to the lineup for conference play, Hogan Hansen has shown some life for this group.

He has some good chemistry with Tommy Carr and showed off some pass catching ability last week once Carr was in the game.

Michigan tight end Hogan Hansen (80) runs against Penn State linebacker Cael Brezina (9) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the amount of pressure that Indiana is able to generate with their front, this is the type of game that Carr will need a safety valve available to him at all times.

Hansen is the most likely option at this point. This could be the type of game that Hansen has more than six catches, and is asked to make some plays in the middle of the field.

The other bet we’re making, Hansen finds the end zone for the first time in 2026.

Michigan is Competitive but….. falls just short

Michigan’s defense is good enough to keep them in every game. They’re one of the best units in the country, and should look at this game as an opportunity to flex their muscles against a quality opponent.

They’ll keep the Wolverines in the game with a chance to win the game at the end, but ultimately their lack of consistency on offense will be what does them in.

Michigan defensive end John Henry Daley (90) sacks Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht (3) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan will trail 14-10 in the fourth quarter before a crucial mistake allows Indiana to throw the knockout punch.

A valiant effort from the Wolverines results in a 21-10 loss leading into back-to-back games that Michigan should win to gain bowl eligibility.



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