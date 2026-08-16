3 Winners and 3 Losers From Michigan Football Fall Camp Through 2 Weeks

Week 2 of fall camp is officially in the books after Michigan wrapped up its intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday. We've heard from some coaches, along with players, and although the media can't see any of the Wolverines' practices, using the information given, here are some winners and losers from Michigan's fall camp so far.

Winner: WR Travis Johnson

It's possible Michigan already knows who its top four wide receivers are heading into the season, but which order they fall in remains to be seen. Salesi Moa and Jaime Ffrench are battling for the No. 3 spot, but don't sleep on freshman Travis Johnson.

The 6'3" wide receiver has been getting a lot of love in recent days. Jyaire Hill said both Johnson and Moa are his toughest covers in camp. Ffrench called Johnson the fastest player on the team this week. He also noted just how good he is in general.

“He’s a great receiver all around,” Ffrench said. “Great practice to me. I feel like he can go up and get the ball at the high point.”

Johnson may not catch up to either Moa or Ffrench yet, but if he continues to impress, he is going to make his way onto the field.

Loser: Edge Nate Marshall

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Far too many times this fall, Nate Marshall's name doesn't get mentioned when speaking about the edge rusher room. It could be an oversight, but typically, oversights don't happen this many times.

Again, the media can't see what happens behind closed doors and for all we know, Marshall could be having a standout fall camp. However, when coaches and players speak about the edge rushers, it's Dominic Nichols, Lugard Edokpayi, Carter Meadows, and Tariq Boney, along with John Henry Daley.

Marshall is entering Year 2 and played a lot as a true freshman. It will be interesting to see what his role is when Michigan trots out there in Week 1.

Winner: LB Nathaniel Staehling

Entering fall camp, the North Dakota State transfer had been banged up so it was Troy Bowles, Chase Taylor, and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng getting the love. But now that the veteran linebacker is healthy, he has been impressive.

"Nathaniel Staehling is instinctive," Kyle Whittingham said. "He's a big comparator. He reminds me of some of the backers you've seen in the NFL. He's got that great body position, instincts, uses his hands, block destruction, outstanding tackler. He was a tackling machine last year in North Dakota State. He's a guy that's going to figure prominently in the defense this year."

By the sound of it, Staehling is in line to not only play a big role this season, but overtake as one of the starting linebackers.

Loser: Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

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If Nathaniel Staehling is a winner, someone in the linebacker room is falling. Troy Bowles is the veteran of the room, which doesn't have to mean anything, but Bowles has been credited with his leadership ability.

Chase Taylor has been tabbed as a breakout player with a lot of potential. He is athletic and can run the field.

Owusu-Boateng might have the highest ceiling of anyone in the room, but he has missed time during his short Michigan career. Owusu-Boateng will need to continue to have a big fall camp to carve out a major role — although all four linebackers will likely play a lot of snaps this season.

Winner: CB Shamari Earls

Michigan needed someone(s) to step up in the cornerback room and it appears Shamari Earls has done so. The Wolverines love their starting three and Kyle Whittingham has been honest, saying the room is thin after those three.

This week, Jyaire Hill spoke about Earls and said he's moving around like a starter. He's playing well and has looked much improved.

With Earls' emergance, Michigan has four corners it can rely on.

Loser: Jo'Ziah Edmond

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Entering Year 3 on the team, Jo'Ziah Edmond's name doesn't get mentioned. He played quite a bit of football in 2024, but then got passed up by freshmen last season.

It's possible Edmond is the No. 5 cornerback on this team, but the Wolverines will likely go portal shopping this offseason and if Edmond doesn't make any noise the rest of fall camp, or this season, he likely will get passed up once again.