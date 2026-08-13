Which Freshman Already Look Ready to Play for Michigan?
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Michigan signed a very good recruiting class this past December, and a number of the freshmen have shown up to fall camp looking like they can contribute right away. Let's dive into which freshmen look ready to play right away for the Wolverines.
Savion Hiter
I'll start with the obvious one, that is 5-star true freshman running back Savion Hiter. Hiter was ranked as the top running back in the 2025 recruiting class and so far he's lived up to the billing. This clip below gives Wolverine fans a glimpse of what they can expect to see in games this fall for the maize and blue.
Needless to say, he looks very explosive and will absolutely play a big role for this team right away.
Travis Johnson
Travis Johnson was a highly rated 4-star signee from the 2025 class at wide receiver. He's listed at 6'-3" 185 lbs. so he can provide some nice length out wide for the Wolverines. So far in fall camp he's already impressing teammates, with some praise shown below from Jyaire Hill.
The wide receiver room at Michigan should be much improved this year as opposed to last, and Travis Johnson can be a big reason why that will be the case. Jaime Ffrench also had this to say about the young wide receiver:
If Travis Johnson is truly the fastest wide receiver on the team, Michigan fans should expect to see him a lot this fall. Wide receivers that fast and that big don't grow on trees, and Michigan might've hit the jackpot with this young wide receiver signee.
Salesi Moa
The other highly rated wide receiver Michigan signed in 2025 is Salesi Moa. He was technically a transfer from Utah because he enrolled there but then followed head coach Kyle Whittingham over from Utah when he took the Michigan job.
Salesi Moa is listed at 6'-2" and 186 lbs so like Travis Johnson, Moa adds some nice length to this wide receiver room for Michigan. Moa had a few nice plays in Michigan's spring game as well, like this one below.
With both Salesi Moa and Travis Johnson looking like they'll play right away for Michigan, the Wolverines' wide receiver room should be in good shape for the future.
Carter Meadows
For as good as all these other freshman look so far for Michigan in fall camp, the one with arguably the highest ceiling is Carter Meadows. Meadows is a terrific athlete and is just scratching the surface of how good he can be on the football field. Check out this clip below that shows how good of an athlete he is.
Listed at 6'-7" and 252 lbs. Carter Meadows should be a terror off the edge for the Wolverines. He may need a little seasoning before he gets on the field, but with his potential and athleticism, it may be hard to keep him off the field this season.
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Lucas is a University of Michigan Alumni who has worked as a sports scouting and video analyst, including covering Michigan football for the past three seasons.