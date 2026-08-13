Which Freshman Already Look Ready to Play for Michigan?

Michigan signed a very good recruiting class this past December, and a number of the freshmen have shown up to fall camp looking like they can contribute right away. Let's dive into which freshmen look ready to play right away for the Wolverines.

Savion Hiter

I'll start with the obvious one, that is 5-star true freshman running back Savion Hiter. Hiter was ranked as the top running back in the 2025 recruiting class and so far he's lived up to the billing. This clip below gives Wolverine fans a glimpse of what they can expect to see in games this fall for the maize and blue.

It appears Savion Hiter is cut from the same “run through a mother fu**ers face” cloth as Marshawn Lynch. Mercy. pic.twitter.com/MbFFIiTEvG — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) August 13, 2026

Needless to say, he looks very explosive and will absolutely play a big role for this team right away.

Travis Johnson

Travis Johnson was a highly rated 4-star signee from the 2025 class at wide receiver. He's listed at 6'-3" 185 lbs. so he can provide some nice length out wide for the Wolverines. So far in fall camp he's already impressing teammates, with some praise shown below from Jyaire Hill.

#Michigan CB Jyaire Hill says the toughest covers for him during fall camp has been the freshmen duo of WR Travis Johnson and WR Salesi Moa. — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) August 13, 2026

The wide receiver room at Michigan should be much improved this year as opposed to last, and Travis Johnson can be a big reason why that will be the case. Jaime Ffrench also had this to say about the young wide receiver:

#Michigan WR Jaime Ffrench says the fastest wide receiver on the team in his opinion is freshman WR Travis Johnson. — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) August 13, 2026

If Travis Johnson is truly the fastest wide receiver on the team, Michigan fans should expect to see him a lot this fall. Wide receivers that fast and that big don't grow on trees, and Michigan might've hit the jackpot with this young wide receiver signee.

Salesi Moa

The other highly rated wide receiver Michigan signed in 2025 is Salesi Moa. He was technically a transfer from Utah because he enrolled there but then followed head coach Kyle Whittingham over from Utah when he took the Michigan job.

Salesi Moa is listed at 6'-2" and 186 lbs so like Travis Johnson, Moa adds some nice length to this wide receiver room for Michigan. Moa had a few nice plays in Michigan's spring game as well, like this one below.

Freshman Salesi Moa with the one hand snag 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CnNBWvFs4X — Barstool Michigan (@BarstoolUofM) April 18, 2026

With both Salesi Moa and Travis Johnson looking like they'll play right away for Michigan, the Wolverines' wide receiver room should be in good shape for the future.

Carter Meadows

For as good as all these other freshman look so far for Michigan in fall camp, the one with arguably the highest ceiling is Carter Meadows. Meadows is a terrific athlete and is just scratching the surface of how good he can be on the football field. Check out this clip below that shows how good of an athlete he is.

Michigan EDGE commit Carter Meadows showing off that 5 ⭐️ athleticism. 👀



There’s a reason he’s the No. 6 recruit in the nation. pic.twitter.com/hIM3bHzbFt — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) July 11, 2025

Listed at 6'-7" and 252 lbs. Carter Meadows should be a terror off the edge for the Wolverines. He may need a little seasoning before he gets on the field, but with his potential and athleticism, it may be hard to keep him off the field this season.