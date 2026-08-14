9 Standouts From Michigan Football Fall Camp — Will They Start?

The second week of fall camp is wrapping up and there are position battles still unfolding, along with some players emerging from the camp. After listening to coaches and players speak, these nine names continue to come up.

Will they start? Or will they be able to carve out some sort of role?

RB Savion Hiter

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No surprise here, but Savion Hiter's stock continues to soar. The five-star freshman was impressive in the spring game and fall camp has done nothing but build to the hype.

And with how much Jason Beck runs the football, expect both running backs to have a big season in 2026, barring injuries.

"Like, there is no such thing as not full speed with that kid," Beck recently said. "I mean, it is just full-speed effort all the time. And so he just, he makes a splash from day one because he's not easing his way in there. You know, he's not like dipping the toe in and taking one step in the pool. Like, he just cannonballs in in his full go.

"And my experience is when you have freshmen like that, they have a chance to play early. Where some freshmen are, they got to find themselves in how this whole college football thing works. So he's been, yeah, been impressive."

WR JJ Buchanan

Entering fall camp, JJ Buchanan appeared to be locked in as the No. 2 WR next to Andrew Marsh. And fall camp has cemented that status. The Utah transfer has been nothing but impressive and the coaching staff continues to rave about him.

Buchanan is a tall playmaker who can be utilized in the deep passing game. Kyle Whittingham noted he catches the majority of the 50-50 balls thrown his way.

"J.J. Buchanan is a special receiver," Whittingam said this week. "He's at times unguardable in practice. I mean, he's the 50-50 ball, the contested catch up the field. He's as good as anybody I've ever been around. He's got size, 6'3", 215 pounds. He can run. He can jump. He's tough. He'll block. He's a complete receiver in all aspects."

WR Channing Goodwin

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This week, Channing Goodwin's name has been popping back up. If you remember, Goodwin was mentioned a lot last fall and ended up earning a starting nod to begin the season. But dropped passes cost Goodwin his job.

On Thursday, Andrew Sprague noted that he's not being talked about enough. Kyle Whittingham wants to find seven wide receivers the Wolverines can use this season, and it's starting to sound like Goodwin will be in that mix.

I wouldn't say Goodwin is going to start, though. With Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan locked in as the starters, both Salesi Moa and Jaime Ffrench are battling for that No. 3 spot.

WR Travis Johnson

Along with Channing Goodwin, Travis Johnson's name has really been surfacing. The four-star wideout was highly touted and if it weren't for Salesi Moa coming to Ann Arbor, it's possible Johnson would be right up there with Jaime Ffrench.

On Thursday, Jyaire Hill said Johnson has been one of his toughest covers in the fall. Being a 6'3" playmaker, Michigan could use Johnson in a variety of ways. But like Goodwin, don't bank on the freshman starting, but he should carve out a role.

OT Andrew Babalola

Andrew Babalola suffered a season-ending injury last year, so this is the first chance the coaching staff has been able to get a look at the former five-star. By all accounts, the coaching staff has been wowed by Babalola's ability.

He is fully in the mix to start at left tackle. Both Blake Frazier and Evan Link have been taking reps at left tackle, but it could be Babalola's battle to lose. Whittingham has noted that Frazier could bump inside, but Babalola is made to be a tackle.

As of now, I'd project him to start at left tackle.

Edge Dominic Nichols

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John Henry Daley is starting on one side of the defensive line, and there is a battle brewing on the other side. The two obvious choices are Cameron Brandt and Dominic Nichols. Heading into fall camp, Brandt was my choice to start.

But in recent days, that has shifted to Nichols. On Thursday, Andrew Sprague called Nichols the best pass rusher on the team.

Nichols and Daley could make a nasty pass-rushing duo.

Edge Lugard Edokpayi

Lugard Edokpayi is a physical specimen and he's been mentioned in my interviews by players and coaches when talking about the edge room.

Standing at 6'7", 263-pounds, Edokpayi is quick off the ball and can use his long frame to win battles. While he is being hyped up, it's very unlikely he starts over Dominic Nichols. But expect Edokpayi to be in the rotation in 2026.

LB Nathaniel Staehling

The biggest position battle up for grabs is at linebacker. There are four linebackers battling for two starting spots and the North Dakota State transfer has really emerged. This week, Kyle Whittingham spoke highly of Staehling and his IQ, along with his ability to tackle.

Staehling was one of the highest-rated linebackers on Michigan's board, and it's beginning to look like he's in line to start this season.

"Nathaniel Staehling is instinctive," Whittingham said. "He's a big comparator. He reminds me of some of the backers you've seen in the NFL. He's got that great body position, instincts, uses his hands, block destruction, outstanding tackler. He was a tackling machine last year in North Dakota State. He's a guy that's going to figure prominently in the defense this year."

CB Shamari Earls

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Michigan's top three corners are locked into a starting role. Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry are outside with Smith Snowden at nickel — Berry and Snowden could interchange. But the depth was a concern for the Wolverines after those three.

But Shamari Earls, the former borderline five-star, has really been impressive this fall camp. Hill spoke about Earls on Thursday and said he's playing like a starter. While Earls won't overtake any of the three starters, he is going to be that No. 4 CB and play a vital role.

"He's moving like a one, for sure," Hill said. "He's moving like he's supposed to be starting. I mean, he is gonna start, but since last year, freshman, so he's really moving like a vet for real, for real."