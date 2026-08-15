What Michigan Football's Preseason Means for Wolverine's Transfer Portal Future

It was a unique situation for Michigan football this past offseason. The Wolverines announced the firing of Sherrone Moore and the hiring of Kyle Whittingham, which happened nearly a month apart from one another.

Whittingham did as good of a job as fans could've hoped when it came to retaining the roster. Michigan did lose some key pieces, but the Wolverines also gained a lot of valuable starters from the transfer portal.

While Michigan is still three weeks from playing football, fall practice has been a good indicator as to what the Wolverines might do in the transfer portal next offseason.

Michigan appears to be good at wide receiver

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Obviously, the 2026 season is going to tell the story, but after the Wolverines struggled to catch the football this past season, Kyle Whittingham made it a priority to hit the transfer portal and land some targets for Bryce Underwood.

Michigan went out and landed three transfers: JJ Buchanan, Jaime Ffrench, and Salesi Moa, who was a short enrollee at Utah. The Wolverines also landed four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson.

Again, we haven't seen them in real action yet, but by all accounts, Michigan should have a star-studded wide receiver corps this season. Plus, they are all young. Assuming the Wolverines don't have a mass exodus after this season, Michigan won't need to hit the portal hard this upcoming offseason to shore up the pass-catching unit.

But secondary could be the key

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While Michigan had to hit the wide receiver position hard this past offseason, it could be the secondary this upcoming. The Wolverines did land a pair of starters from the transfer portal this past offseason after they landed Smith Snowden (Utah) and Chris Bracy (Memphis).

But the Wolverines are set to likely lose four starters from this year's team. Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Smith Snowden, and Rod Moore will all be gone.

Kyle Whittingham has already noted that the Wolverines are thin at both linebacker and in the secondary. After this season, Michigan will rely on Shamari Earls, Jo'Ziah Edmond, and Jamarion Vincent at corner, but as things stand now, that's not super enticing for what the Wolverines are used to having.

From all accounts, Earls has progressed well this fall, but Michigan is still looking for other players to emerge after him. If the Wolverines can't find those players soon, Michigan will be keeping an eye open for stars who enter the portal.