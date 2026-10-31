Michigan Football's Offense Explodes in Role Reversal of Michigan vs Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines came into Saturday’s matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Michigan’s defense has been the calling card for this team all season long. Saturday, however, there has been a bit of a role reversal. Michigan’s offense has been the one making plays for the Wolverines, while the defense has had some struggles.

The winners and losers at halftime lead off with the offensive playmakers.

Winner: QB Tommy Carr

Tommy Carr entered this game battling flu symptoms according to Michigan’s radio broadcast. You’d never know it watching the way he played in the first half. Carr was the engine that kept Michigan’s offense moving on their first two touchdown drives of the half.

Carr was 10-12 on the first three series of the game with 165 yards and a touchdown pass to JJ Buchanan on the first series of the game. Carr’s poise and moxie continue to show up nicely whenever pressure starts to come from Rutgers’ defensive line.

Michigan was hoping to get some confidence established for its starting quarterback and found a way in the first half.

Winner: Young Playmakers

Had Travis Johnson caught a third down pass in the second quarter, three freshmen would have made huge conversions in the first half. Instead, the Wolverines will have to settle for two. On Michigan’s first touchdown drive, Salesi Moa had a 44-yard catch and run when he broke a tackle to set up the Wolverines in the red zone.

Mason Bonner, who has been a bit of a forgotten man early in the year made an explosive play in the middle of the field as well.

Great play by Tommy Carr here to keep his eyes downfield, and find the wide-open man.



And Mason Bonner finding space and picking up 27 yards on his first reception.



Refreshing to see someone other than Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan getting involved in the passing game today. pic.twitter.com/scsoHGI0OR — Elliot Cadeau Enthusiast (@EC3Enthusiast) October 31, 2026

The Wolverines desperately needed somebody to show up in the passing game to complement Buchanan and Andrew Marsh. They’ll need all of these guys to make plays as the season moves along.

Winner: WR JJ Buchanan

A 50-50 ball for JJ Buchanan might be a 75-25 ball in his favor. Buchanan opened the scoring with the first touchdown of the game.

MICHIGAN SCORED A TOUCHDOWN!!



JJ BUCHANAN



92 YARDS



PRAISE THE LORD https://t.co/dtH6UWnkG1 pic.twitter.com/zv6gjGMBfa — Barstool Michigan (@BarstoolUofM) October 31, 2026

He’s been Michigan’s most reliable target early in the season, and continues to provide a big bodied receiver for Tommy Carr to find all over the field.

Winner: WR Andrew Marsh

There appeared to be a concerted effort to get Marsh involved in the run-pass option game early. Marsh caught the first pass of the game, and caught a few more early. He finished the first half with six catches for 47 yards. He has plenty of athleticism and ability to make plays after the ball is in his hands.

Michigan has not always done the best job of getting him the ball. They’ll need the other half of their dynamic duo at receiver to make plays for them.

Loser: CB Smith Snowden

Smith Snowden has largely been excellent this season outside of a bad moment here or there. He’s really struggled in the early going against Rutgers. It looked like the Wolverines’ defense had Rutgers’ quarterback AJ Suarce dead to rights in the pocket, but Troy Bowles was unable to secure the sack for the defense.

As Duarce escaped he loaded up to throw the ball downfield and found a receiver in Jourdin Houston for an 80-yard touchdown. A game that looked like Michigan was going to be able to coast to a victory, turned into a much closer game. Snowden was in coverage on the play. He got caught flat footed before falling down, allowing Houstin to run by him for an easy touchdown.

Loser: K Trey Butkowski

Michigan’s kicking situation is in significant trouble. Last week, the Wolverines were snake bit on field goal opportunities. Butkowski finished the game 2-4 in a game they lost by six.

Saturday, Butkowski missed a 48-yard field goal on a play where it looked like the entire operation was off.

Michigan is not good enough to leave points on the field. They need to figure out how to start putting the ball through the uprights.



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