4 Michigan Football Players Who Must Play More In Week 2 vs. Oklahoma

Michigan is coming off a 13-12 victory over Western Michigan and the Wolverines are about to take on a much more difficult opponent in Week 2. The Oklahoma Sooners come to Ann Arbor and Michigan has a short timeframe to fix a lot of issues.

And while we aren't going to question Jason Beck or Jay Hill, finding more snaps for these four players could help Michigan in its quest to avenge last season's loss to the Sooners.

WR Jaime Ffrench

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We knew Michigan was going to feature its 'Rhino' package in Week 1 against Western Michigan, but we didn't know how much. But in Week 1, the Wolverines were in max protection for half of their offensive snaps. Manuel Beigel, who started at Rhino, played in 26 snaps.

With doing that, the Wolverines weren't in 11 personnel nearly as often as we had thought. WR3 Channing Goodwin saw 21 snaps out of the Wolverines' 52 snaps. But what was even more wild was that Jaime Ffrench saw one snap.

Ffrench was a major addition this past offseason, who has the chance to be a deep threat in the offense. Giving Bryce Underwood more options to throw to could only help. The Wolverines need to use Underwood's feet, get him outside of the pocket, and make throws. Having a player like Ffrench on the field could only help.

TE Zack Marshall

The one thing we didn't see coming is that Jalen Hoffman would have 38 snaps at tight end and Zack Marshall would only have five. Last season, Marshall was the Wolverines' top tight end threat, mostly due to Marlin Klein suffering an injury.

While Marshall might not be a top-10 TE in the Big Ten, he has proven that he can get the job done, and he's quick enough to get some yards after catch. With Hoffman playing so much, it further proved the Wolverines were trying to feature their run game by putting more bigger bodies on the line.

Michigan is going to need to attack the Sooners' defense differently if it's going to have a chance to win. Oklahoma is going to be more physical than WMU, and the Wolverines are going to need to utilize more of their skill players.

CB. Zeke Berry

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Western Michigan had 69 snaps last weekend and Zeke Berry, who starts at cornerback, played 35 snaps. Now, there is a reason for that. The Broncos weren't airing the ball out, rather pounding the rock and gaining 3.3 yards per play.

Michigan played a three-linebacker set a lot more this past weekend to keep eight in the box. But Saturday could look a lot different. John Mateer can beat Michigan with his legs, but he can also win with his arm, and the Sooners have capable wide receivers.

Berry should be leaned on this weekend and we'd think Jay Hill with have three corners in the game most of the time. The Sooners have three or four wide receivers who Mateer could lean on, and Berry will be tasked with one of them.

Edge Nate Marshall

After Kyle Whittingham said Nate Marshall could be the best pure pass rusher on the team, Marshall logged eight snaps against Western Michigan.

Dom Nichols, John Henry Daley, and Cam Brandt all logged 32 or more snaps in the game, but the Wolverines are going to look to rotate more this weekend. On Wednesday, DE coach Lewis Powell said so himself and he said Marshall will be playing more this weekend.

The Wolverines are going to need speed on the field, and if Michigan can get Oklahoma behind the chains, Marshall could be unleashed on third-and-long situations.

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