Bryce Underwood's Comments Show He Does Not Get It

Bryce Underwood is talented. We knew that. He was ranked at the top of his recruiting class for a reason. He was pursued heavily by Michigan, LSU, and others for a reason.

The talent is easy to see just at first glance. He’s big, strong, fast, and able to throw the ball to any part of the field.

Talent is a big part of playing quarterback, but it’s certainly not the only part.

Underwood came into Michigan as a true freshman, who turned 19 just days before he took his first snaps as a Wolverine.

There were moments where his lack of maturity showed on the field. Underwood was often seen laughing on the sidelines, even if his team was losing.

He laughed off an interception against Northwestern late in the fourth quarter that looked like it could have lost Michigan the game.

He was taking pictures in the stands with fans during Michigan’s win over Michigan State before the game was officially over.

Most of those things are hard to forgive, but perhaps could be passed off as immaturity. Considering the lack of maturity of those in power around Underwood during his freshman season, it makes sense that Underwood could struggle with maturity as a first year player.

That’s not to say his actions are acceptable, but they’re understandable.

Attitude Reflects Leadership

The excuses for Underwood’s immaturity went out the window the moment he was named a captain at Michigan. That’s an honor usually reserved for upperclassmen.

It’s an honor that Tom Brady, the most accomplished quarterback in football history, said is the greatest accomplishment of his life.

Being a captain means something. The best leaders take blame that should not be assigned for them. They give credit to others, even if they deserve some of it on their own.

That was part of the method to Jim Harbaugh’s madness whenever he would pass off a postgame media interview to one of his players. He wanted the spotlight on his players. Say what you will about Harbaugh, that is part of leadership.

Underwood, through one game as a captain, clearly does not understand the burden that has been bestowed upon him.

The aftermath of Saturday’s 13-12 win over Western Michigan has led to a lot of discussion surrounding Underwood and his play on the field.

To be fair, it was not good. Underwood looked a lot like the player who was inconsistent for most of his freshman season. You’d be hard pressed to find anyone who thinks he looked like someone who has improved from last year to this year.

There is still time to change that. Underwood, by all accounts, is a hard worker. He’s coachable. He’s willing to do the extra things to make a player great.

That being said, the quarterback is given a lot of things. To whom much is given, much is expected, and Underwood simply is not living up to those expectations at this point.

The biggest example of a failure to meet expectations came during Saturday’s game where Underwood threw a ball in the direction of Jalen Hoffman that got him crunched between two defenders.

It’s the type of pass more commonly known as a hospital ball.

Shortly after, broadcast cameras panned to Underwood, and saw him smiling and laughing it off as if it were not a big deal.

The Right And Wrong Response

Contrast that with a story told by former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner during Monday’s episode of “The Blue Print” a podcast that Gardner does with former Michigan tight end Jake Butt.

He told a similar story about how Denard Robinson threw a hospital ball to Roy Roundtree that got him crunched by opposing defenders that led to Roundtree wearing protection over his ribs for the rest of the season.

“Denard not only in the game, but when we got home, throughout the week, Denard was devastated,” Gardner said. “I’ve never seen a person more sad, he was almost in tears during the game, going to check on him at the hospital. He couldn’t believe that he had done that to his teammate.”

Underwood was given a chance to atone for those mistakes when he spoke to the media on Wednesday. Instead, it was more of the same.

“I'm always smiling when I'm playing football, no matter what, win, lose or draw. I play the game with a passion, so of course there's a smile on my face," Underwood said to the media Wednesday.

Underwood is right in the point that football is supposed to be fun. It is a game at the heart of everything. However, that was the worst possible time to give an answer like the one he gave.

Underwood essentially dismissed the idea that he could have gotten someone hurt on the play, and that he’ll always smile because that’s how he plays the game.

Robinson had his faults as Michigan’s quarterback, but his response to his mistake was perfect. He atoned for it, and continued to check on his teammate in hopes he was ok.

Underwood, a captain, comes across as if he could not be bothered whether Hoffman is ok or not. As long as Underwood is able to play with passion and keep smiling through everything, he’s fine.

If anything bad happens along the way? So be it.

That’s something that Underwood does not understand. He had a chance to make things right.

Instead, he only made things worse.



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