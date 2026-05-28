5 Dream Regular Season Opponents Michigan Football Should Schedule Next

We are truly in the depths of the offseason, and it's only going to get more and more dull until Big Ten Media Days and fall camp begin. However, scheduling is a hot topic right now, and the Wolverines recently learned the kickoff times for the first three weeks of the season — including another primetime opener against a Group of Five team.

Let's take a look at some dream matchups Michigan could conjure up in the next few seasons. Here are five opponents I'd like to see the Wolverines face in the regular season.

Tennessee Volunteers

These two storied programs have only faced off once and that came back in the 2001 season when the Vols beat the Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl, 45-17.

Personally, I think Neyland Stadium is really cool, and a night game there would be really neat to see against Michigan. The fans creating the checker pattern just adds to the hype.

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Tennessee fell off a touch last season, but the Volunteers are still one of the premier brands of the SEC. Seeing Michigan and Tennessee squaring off at either venue would be must-see TV. While I'd like to see Michigan heading to Knoxville, seeing the Vols play in The Big House would be just as good — especially for Michigan fans.

Georgia Bulldogs

Michigan is 1-2 all-time against Georgia, the last game back in 2021, when the Wolverines fell to UGA in the College Football Playoff, 34-11. It was the Wolverines' first time making the Playoff, and the Bulldogs proved to be better. You have to go back to 1957 and 1965 to see the two teams play prior to 2021. Both games being in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines split 1-1.

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Being in the media, I like seeing teams come to Ann Arbor, but it's also a neat experience to see Michigan in different venues. For this matchup, a home-and-home series would make sense. Allow the Wolverines to host the premier team in the SEC, while the 'Dogs take Michigan on in their house.

UGA has been the brand of the SEC lately, and it would be interesting to see how Michigan would stack up against the Bulldogs.

LSU Tigers

Somehow, someway, Michigan and LSU have never played against one another. Which needs to change in a hurry. The Tigers became somewhat of a laughing stock during the Brian Kelly era, but LSU is likely going to be back towards the top of the SEC with Lane Kiffin running things.

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Kiffin has his own antics that may bother some, but he's an excellent coach. Like the Georgia series, I think this would be a great home-and-home series. With neither program ever seeing each other, let's get both teams in their own venue to square off against one another.

Clemson Tigers

Another program Michigan has never seen in either the regular season or bowl games. The Tigers really came on the scene back in 2011 under Dabo Swinney. He has built Clemson into a premier ACC brand and who wouldn't want to see Michigan take on the Tigers?

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Swinney is still trying to fully transition into the transfer portal, but he's going to have to adapt if Clemson is going to stay towards the top — fending off Miami and others.

For this game, though, I'd actually just like to see Clemson come to Michigan. But I also wouldn't complain about the Wolverines going to the Tigers — we just need to see these two brands square off.

For fun: West Virginia coming to Ann Arbor

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West Virginia has a high-octane offense and as long as Rich Rodriguez is coaching there — it will stay that way. Who wouldn't want to see ole Rich Rod come back to Ann Arbor another time?

Michigan beat West Virginia the only time these two schools played — back in 1904. While the Wolverines likely wouldn't travel to WVU for a game, barring a home-and-home series, the Mountaineers coming to Ann Arbor, while Rich Rod is the head coach, of course.