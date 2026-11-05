5 Most Important Michigan Wolverines in Showdown with Michigan State

The Michigan Wolverines are in the midst of state championship week as they’ll take on the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday. There is plenty of bad blood between these two teams, and the Wolverines have won the last four meetings, including a 31-20 victory last year in East Lansing.

This week, the Wolverines are looking to keep their playoff hopes, slim as they may be, alive for the final stretch run of the season.

The Spartans are looking for a signature win to help galvanize their program for the coming years under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Who are the top players to ensuring Michigan keeps the Paul Bunyan Trophy?

5. Dom Nichols

Dom Nichols has been missing in action over the last month of the season. He looked primed for a big season at the beginning of the year when he began the season like a bat out of hell. He was all over opposing quarterbacks and dominating the line of scrimmage.

After the win against Oklahoma, however, Nichols began nursing a nagging injury that kept eating at him early into conference play. As conference play began, Nichols was finally knocked out of the lineup and forced to let the injury heal.

Now, Nichols is supposed to be back in the lineup this week according to Kyle Whittingham, even though he’s listed as questionable on the injury report.

DOM NICHOLS AGAIN! 😤



📺: Western Michigan at #16 Michigan on NBC & PeacocK pic.twitter.com/N3Vo2cd0q4 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 6, 2026

Nichols can give a boost to Michigan’s four-man pass rush. The Wolverines have still been able to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks in Nichols’ absence, but they’ve had to rely on pressure.

Sending pressure and playing man coverage on the back end has worked, but it can be a dangerous way to live as well. Michigan learned that last week when Rutgers of all teams hit them for an 80-yard scoring strike in the first half.

There are tougher teams left on the schedule that will want to take some shots against Michigan’s secondary if they show similar looks. Nichols getting back into a groove would allow Jay Hill to mix up some of his looks for the opposing quarterback.

4. Rod Moore

Speaking of guys returning to the lineup, how about Michigan’s captain in the secondary? Rod Moore is someone who is important to Michigan’s defense, but also the tenor of which the team plays with this week.

Rivalry games bring out emotion and can lead to undisciplined penalties. Those have subsided in recent weeks.

Moore is also a playmaker on defense. There were two plays last week where his replacement, Mason Curtis, had the ball hit his hands that fell harmlessly to the turf.

One of those would have been wiped out by a pass interference penalty anyway, but the point stands. Moore would have made those plays, and they are the type of game-changing plays that a rivalry game like this one craves.

3. Jyaire Hill

Speaking of high emotion, how about Jyaire Hill? Hill is someone who has had a motor that can run really hot, and that can boil over in a game like this one.

Hill is also Michigan’s top cover corner, which has proven itself over time. Michigan State’s best chance to move the ball down the field will likely come on taking some shots in the event they can protect their quarterback.

Hill is someone who has made plays on the ball this season, but feels like he’s overdue for a big play. This could be his final game against Michigan State. He’ll want to leave his mark.

2. JJ Buchanan

Remember Braylon Edwards’ performance against Michigan State in 2004? Edwards had 11 catches for 189 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-37 victory over the Spartans.

That’s not the type of performance Michigan should be looking for from one of its top playmakers this weekend, but big plays are the name of the game.

JJ Buchanan has been Michigan’s most consistent pass catcher. His big-bodied frame helps him win 50-50 balls that the quarterback gives him a chance to make a play on.

Braylon Edwards was such a dog.



Flash back when he carried Michigan to a triple overtime victory over little brother. pic.twitter.com/fPIYCOlFNi — Michigan Metal 〽️ (@Metaleka_) November 3, 2026

At some point in the game, Tommy Carr will likely ask Buchanan to make a play or two like the one he made last week for the first touchdown of the game.

With Michigan showing some life last week in the passing game, Buchanan needs to ensure they take another step this week.

1. Tommy Carr

Carr could probably be the top person on this list every week, but this week is different. It’s a rivalry game. It may not be the most important rivalry game. That comes at the end of the month. Still, there will be plenty of pressure on Carr to deliver a victory. Michigan has a four-game winning streak in this series, and the Spartans are not having a good season. Losing to them would be catastrophic in a season that has not met expectations as of yet.

Carr certainly looked the part last week with two rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown, and zero turnovers.

Tommy Carr made a strong case to keep Michigan’s starting QB job today.



23/28, 266 PASS YDS, 1 PASS TD, 0 INT, 50 RUYDS, 2 RUSH TD vs Rutgers pic.twitter.com/WCHOqMrwS5 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 31, 2026

This week, he’ll need to take care of the ball and make some similar plays down the field. One other counter could be what happens when the opposing defense tries to take away his ability to make plays with his legs.

It appears that defenses have been surprised by Carr’s speed in his 10 quarters of play. That won’t be the case anymore after last week’s performance.

What will the counter be? We’ll have to sit back and watch.

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