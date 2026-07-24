Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 5 Jyaire Hill Looks to Take the Next Step

We've already covered players #6-25 so far in this series, including players like offensive linemen Andrew Sprague, running back Savion Hiter, defensive tackle Enow Etta among others. Up next on the list is Jyaire Hill checking in at #5 in our top 25 most important players for Michigan football in 2026. Let's dive more into why he ranks so highly below.

Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill tackles Michigan State wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025 Recap

Jyaire Hill had a really nice 2025 overall, as he took a step forward in his coverage. PFF had him graded as one of the better players on Michigan's team last year, and he ranks second on the Wolverines in terms of returners with a 77.6 grade overall. In terms of pure coverage, he was graded at a 76.0, but his tackling was graded much lower at a 45.2 grade. He'll need to improve upon the tackling numbers this season for Michigan but his coverage skills are already good.

Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill tackles Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Hill is important for Michigan's 2026 success

While Jyaire Hill had a good 2025, there's a lot of hope that he can take another step forward this season. New defensive coordinator Jay Hill seems to think Hill is already an elite player with this quote from back in the Spring "Shug is an elite player in my opinion."

If Jyaire Hill has indeed taken that step forward, it could take Michigan's defense to the next level in 2026. It's a lot easier to scheme up a good defense if you have a cornerback who can erase the opposing team's #1 wide receiver every week.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill and Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson are separated | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One prediction for Hill in 2026

One of the more surprising stats of Jyaire Hill's career thus far in my opinion is the overall lack of interceptions. He only has two so far despite being arguably Michigan's best cover cornerback in the last two seasons. My prediction for Hill in 2026 is that he takes a big step forward in creating turnovers, and goes on to snag at least 5 interceptions this season for the Wolverines on his way to being a First Team All-Big Ten cornerback.

Jay Hill's new defensive scheme he's bringing in should help him to create turnovers, as Hill's defense last year at BYU finished 11th in the country with 17 total interceptions as a team. That combined with Jyaire Hill just being a year older and more experienced should help him to take the next step and become one of the better cornerbacks in the entire country this season in 2026.

See our full top 25 players: