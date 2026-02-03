Michigan Football Coach Listed as One of the Top Recruiters in 2026 Recruiting Cycle

When Kyle Whittingham took over as Michigan's new head football coach, he said in his introductory press conference that he would keep "two or three holdovers" from Sherrone Moore's staff. And the magic number was three: RB Tony Alford, DL Lou Esposito, and ST Kerry Coombs.

While all three were crucial for the Wolverines — both Alford and Esposito proving it over a couple of seasons — they all add a ton of value for recruiting. In fact, Esposito is officially the No. 4 recruiter in the entire country in the 2026 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.

247Sports

Esposito was the primary recruiter for five prospects in the '26 cycle for the Wolverines.

5-star edge Carter Meadows

4-star DL Titan Davis

4-star DL Alister Vallejo

4-star edge Tariq Boney

4-star DL McHale Blade

He was also responsible for bringing in Nate Marshall from the 2025 cycle, and already has a commitment from a top edge prospect in the '27 cycle: Recarder Kitchen.

Defensive line play under Esposito

Sherrone Moore brought Esposito over ahead of the 2024 football season. The defensive line was the strength of that team in Year 1 under Esposito's guidance. Both Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant became All-Americans. Josaiah Stewart was a featured piece off the edge, as well.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then this past season, the Wolverines were fifth in the Big Ten in TFLs and Michigan had the No. 6 run defense in the country. The Wolverines didn't have any All-Americans this season, but Derrick Moore had a career year under Esposito and both Jaishawn Barham and Rayshaun Benny should hear their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Esposito not the only Michigan coach ranked as a top recruiter

Whittingham brought over several familiar faces to Michigan alongside him. One being long-time Utah offensive line coach Jim Harding. Known as being one of the top developers in the country — he can recruit too.

Harding was named as No. 1 recruiter in the Big 12 this past season, while he was with Utah. Now, coming to Ann Arbor, Harding will have even more resources at his disposal, which should generate even more recruiting wins for one of the top O-line coaches in America.