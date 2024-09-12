Quarterback or not? Michigan needs to make a decision on Alex Orji
After watching the Michigan offense perform through two weeks, there are several areas of concern that you could point to. Some of it is due to the need for more reps and development, some of it is due to the need for better play calling, but all of it is fixable and will likely improve in the weeks ahead. But there is one specific issue with the offense that could be fixed immediately, and it would simply require the Michigan coaching staff to make a decision.
Is Alex Orji a quarterback or not?
Through two Weeks, Orji has been on the field for nine snaps combined against Fresno State and Texas. In those nine snaps, he's run the ball seven times for 31 yards, along with two passing attempts for three yards and one touchdown. Here's a closer look at each of his nine reps throughout the first two weeks, along with the result for each:
vs. Fresno State
- Pass: 3 yard TD
- Run: 1 yard on 2nd & 7
- Run: 11 yards on 2nd & 9 - first down
- Run: 11 yards on 2nd & 10 - first down
- Run: 3 yards on 1st & 10
- Pass: Incomplete
- Run: 6 yards on 3rd & 1 - first down
vs. Texas
- Run: 0 yards on 3rd & 3
- Run: -1 yards on 3rd & 5
There's no doubt that Orji has the ability to move the chains with his legs, but he's essentially a one-dimensional player when he's on the field. Outside of the two random passing attempts in Week 1, it's a pretty safe bet that No. 10 is going to run the ball when he's in the game. That lack of creativity (or mystery) with Orji has provided an advantage to the opposing defense whenever he's on the field. Michigan could get away with the whole "we're going to run it and you can't stop us" philosophy behind an NFL caliber offensive line in 2023, but that formula clearly isn't going to work in 2024... at least not yet.
Heading into fall camp, offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell said that he believed Orji was one of the best 11 players on offense and that they were going to find ways to get him involved. "Alex is one of the best 11 players on offense," Campbell said. "He's going to have to touch the football. We will have a plan for him to touch the football."
So far, the plan through two weeks looks very similar to the plan we saw last season - which is to use Orji almost exclusively as a runner. If, as some have suggested, there is no faith in his ability to be effective as a passer, then I just don't see the value in putting him on the field when everyone knows what's coming. In order for Orji to become the type of weapon that can succeed in this Michigan offense, the plan needs to include having opportunities to throw the football. He needs to be given the opportunity to prove that he can hurt a defense through the air, not just as a runner.
In other words, the Michigan coaching staff needs to allow Alex Orji to be a quarterback.
