Ron Bellamy talks WR corps, gives insight on four Michigan WRs
After needing to replace both Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson from last year's national championship team -- along with a ton other players -- the Michigan offense has sputtered through two weeks. Tyler Morris and Semaj Morgan were expected to take that next step in the receiver room, but so far, the receivers haven't been involved much in the offense.
Speaking with the media on Wednesday, receivers coach Ron Bellamy said his group wants to get better and is putting in more focus to get better.
"Yeah, just the one area that we really focus on is just being detailed," said Bellamy. "Get the opportunity to make plays. Got to make it. The boys had a great practice yesterday. Just, you know, continue to strive in that direction."
In addition, Bellamy was asked about four Michigan receivers, and here's what he had to say about each.
On the learning curve for Kendrick Bell who played quarterback in high school:
"You know, he sees it differently, being a quarterback. So, he understands the game probably a little bit more than most receivers, younger receivers, I should say. You know, the thing about Kendrick is, last year, scouting, something we talked about, he's grown so quickly because he got a chance to, think about the DBs he went against last year in practice, Will Johnson, Josh Wallace, Mikey Sainristil. So, he went against those guys every single day on the scout team and got better. And then after practice, every day you see him on the jugs. You see him working on footwork, refining his skills. Offseason, he's spending time with his brother working. So he's definitely a little bit more mature beyond his years as a receiver. But it's not a guy that went from defense to offense. It's a guy that went from quarterback. He understands the game of playing receiver. And his athletic traits definitely helps him out tremendously."
Semaj Morgan getting more involved:
"Yeah, for us, receiver-wise, we're like, we're the new quarterback. You want to make sure that you're where you're supposed to be at, at the right time. And when an opportunity presents itself to make a play, you got to make them. And Semaj was, you know, making the most of his opportunities. He's a playmaker for us. One of the more dynamic guys in our room. And one of the things that we're going to put the ball in his hands and give him opportunities. And as he makes more plays, you know, more opportunities will be created for him."
What he's seen from C.J. Charleston:
"Yeah, he's ready to roll. He's the most experienced guy in our room, you know, coming from Youngstown State and a guy that had a ton of experience. And he's played against, you know, big – I know we don't play a Big Ten team this week, but he's played against Big Ten schools before. So he's a guy that we're asserting him more and more just trying to – he's super sharp, smart. You can play him in multiple positions. He's definitely a veteran that you can rely on."
As for Amorion Walker not seeing the field yet:
"Yeah, like just the transition from defense to offense. Although he was on offense his freshman year, we changed some things. So just that hurdle, that's kind of been the biggest hurdle now is kind of just getting the consistency there. Super talented guy, super talented player. He's getting more and more each and every day. He's getting more and more comfortable, you know, acclimate himself back into the receiver room. So hopefully we'll be ready to roll with A-Walk. You know, he's talented and I love him. And he's spending a lot of time working on his craft to make sure he gets on the field more."
