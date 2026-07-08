'He's Going to be Special': Alex Whittingham Breaks Down Michigan's Trio of Linebackers

Entering 2026, under in Jay Hill's first season as Michigan's defensive coordinator, the Wolverines are expected to be a top defense this season. There are playmakers at every level of the defense, but there remains questions regarding the linebackers.

Michigan lost its top three linebackers from a year ago. Both Ernest Hausmann and Jimmy Rolder graduated, and Cole Sullivan left for Oklahoma. There is ample talent in the Wolverines' linebacker room, but Michigan will likely be starting three inexperienced players this season.

Alex Whittingham comes over to coach the position, after eight years coaching the Kansas City Chiefs, and he spoke with Jon Jansen on 'In the Trenches' regarding his position group.

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"Yeah, I see a room that is hungry and eager to get after it and make names for themselves," said Whittingham. "Like you said, we lost a good amount of good players to the draft or the transfer portal or whatever the case was. And the guys that are stepping up now, the Chase Taylors, the Troy Bowles, the Nate Owusus, those guys are eager to show what they can do, and it makes it fun to work with them and teach them.

"And they're so open to being coached and showing up each and every day willing to work on a new technique, a new aspect of fundamental football, and it's fun. And I think fans should be excited about what they're about to see from these guys."

Troy Bowles has made big strides

While either Chase Taylor or Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng could step up and lead the room — or even a Nathaniel Staehling type — Troy Bowles is expected to become the top option of the unit. Last season, he transferred to Michigan from Georgia, where he saw limited action.

Appearing in all 13 games for the Wolverines a year ago, the son of Troy Bowles tallied 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. Whittingham said the group was craving for leadership and it was Bowles who stepped into the leadership light.

Between his play on the field and the way he is leading the unit, expect a solid season from Bowles.

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"Troy had a fantastic spring," said Whittingham. "He made huge strides as far as his strength in the weight room, body weight, putting on good weight while still maintaining his speed. He moves extremely well. One of our faster guys in that room and just had a very complete spring and took a lot of steps forward physically, understands the game really well.

"Coming from that coach's son background, he's got great football IQ and understands the concepts and then just kind of emerging as a leader in the room. We were hungry for leadership in that room and looking for guys to start step forward and to be that guy not just for the room and for the unit, but for the team. We're looking for guys to step up and do that and Troy's doing a great job of that."

Owusu-Boateng buying in, Taylor going to be 'special'

Both Owusu-Boateng and Taylor are fascinating linebackers. NOB came to Michigan as a coveted four-star prospect, who picked the Wolverines over Notre Dame, and several other high-end programs. However, injuries put him back last season, and he didn't see the field until later in the season.

Whittingham noted Owusu-Boateng has suffered minor injuries this spring, but he has shown toughness. If he can stay healthy, Owusu-Boateng could become a scary threat at linebacker for Michigan.

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As for Taylor, the former three-star prospect out of Georgia, has been regarded as a breakout candidate this season for Michigan's unit. Whittingham did nothing to disparage that, in fact, he said Taylor is going to be special.

"Nate has done a great job of buying into what we're trying to do, and he dealt with some injuries this spring," said Whittingham. "Just got a little minor, things got dinged up here and there, but he showed his toughness by playing through it and doing the best that he could to get his body out, his body healthy, to get out there and practice for us. And he's getting more physical each and every day.

"And then Chase Taylor, man, he's going to be special. I think we should be really excited about him. He's filling out, putting on weight, maturing as a student, as a player, as a person. He makes things look easy out there and just has so many athletic gifts that he's been blessed with, and he's going to be fun to watch for sure."