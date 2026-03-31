Veteran Names Michigan Players Who Are Impressing: 'Those Two Are Straight Ballers'

The Michigan defense should remain a solid unit in 2026. Despite losing some veteran players and statistical leaders like Derrick Moore, Rayshaun Benny, Ernest Hausmann, and Cole Sullivan, among others, Michigan went out and landed some talented players of its own.

The Wolverines landed three Utah transfers on that side of the ball, all who started last year, and the trio should make an immediate impact in 2026. But Michigan also retained talent from last year and signed players from its recruiting class.

Speaking with the media for the first time, Utah transfer Smith Snowden said he's excited to play next to Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry this year. But he also named a trio of young corners who has caught his eye. Shamari Earls, Jamarion Vincent, and Jo'Ziah Edmonds are all making plays this spring.

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"Well, you guys know the names, Shug and Zeke," Snowden said. "Those two are straight ballers. I can’t wait to pick their brains and just continue to work my craft. And they are going to get better, too, because we’re just going to — iron sharpens iron. We’re going to get each other better. And, you know, Shug and Zeke, they’re gifted. They’re two-year, three-year starters. They’ve been in the system. They know how it’s ran.

"And I’m just excited to be around guys like that. Shamari Earls is a big-time player. We have Jam Vincent. He’s a freshman who looks really good right now. You know, JoJo’s a baller. There’s a lot of guys in the room that can make noise, and I’m excited about it."

A transfer safety is impressing

One player who isn't getting talked about as much as they should is Memphis transfer Chris Bracy. The hard-hitting safety is now at Michigan after he finished 2025 with 81 tackles, which was the third most on the team. Playing up by the box at times, Bracy also had the instinct to shoot out of a cannon and land 9.5 tackles for loss.

Returning linebacker Troy Bowles said Bracy is one player who is impressing him early on — along with a few freshmen.

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"Definitely Chris Bracey from Memphis, safety," Bowles said. "A lot of guys, especially a lot of the younger guys, as in DBs and linebackers, Markel Dabney, Aden Reeder, so a lot of them, Jam at corner, a lot of young guys."

What makes Bracy special? He can do it all. According to Bowles, Bracy is playing well in coverage and can also defend the run.

"I’ll say he’s pretty balanced between being able to play the run and being great in coverage. I think that’s pretty useful for our defense."