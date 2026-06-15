Big Ten Insider Shares Why Michigan LB Chase Taylor Is Primed For Breakout Season

Michigan is going to need several players to breakout this season if the Wolverines are hoping to get back into the College Football Playoff. And there are several players who are poised to breakout in 2026.

After starring at Utah his freshman season, wide receiver JJ Buchanan is one of those players expected to shine in Ann Arbor. And according to Big Ten insiders, another one is rising sophomore linebacker Chase Taylor.

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"He's going to be a good player," an insider told CBS Sports. "Seeing his frame fill out, his athleticism, his ability at the point of attack, he's just a good player overall. And to see someone have that kind of poise and presence already at 19 years old is impressive."

Taylor wasn't as heralded as others in Michigan's 2025 recruiting class, but he could turn out to be one of the better finds. The Stockbridge (GA) prospect was a consensus three-star prospect, but he held solid offers from programs like USC, Tennessee, LSU, and Clemson, among others.

Michigan needs linebackers to emerge

In his true freshman season, Taylor saw 10 games of action, mostly coming from special teams. He recorded 10 tackles. Taylor has nice size, standing at 6'2", 237-pounds, and has nice mobility for Michigan's defense. Taylor was sure-tackler last season and buzz continues to ignite around Ann Arbor when talking about him.

After losing its top three linebackers from last season, Michigan needs players to emerge. The losses of Ernest Hausmann, Jimmy Rolder, and Cole Sullivan loom large, and no other position was hit as hard as the linebacker.

However, the Wolverines might have raw talent, but talent they do have. Between Taylor, Troy Bowles, and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Michigan likes what it has in its returning core. The Wolverines also added four linebackers from the transfer portal, and Nathaniel Staehling is expected to contribute right away.

Taylor and NOB could be a great nucleus

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Expect Bowles, a Georgia transfer who spent last season with Michigan, to play a lot of football this season. But what's interesting about the Wolverines' linebackers is that Michigan has two young players who could form a great one-two punch in the next year or two.

Taylor is getting a lot of hype, but Owusu-Boateng (NOB) was highly coveted and could've gone to about any school of his choosing. He picked Michigan and once he was able to get onto the field later last season, he looked the part.

The Wolverines have had some elite linebackers come through Ann Arbor and it's possible Taylor and NOB are the next great duo.