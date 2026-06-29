Michigan Football Adds UCLA Signee LB Weston Port to Fold — With a Unique Twist

And just like that, as Michigan's linebacker recruiting was a worrisome part of the 2027 cycle, the Wolverines have three prospects in the fold — kind of.

On Monday, three-star linebacker Weston Port committed to Alex Whittingham and the Michigan Wolverines. But it's quite the unique story and path to Ann Arbor.

Home. 💙💛



The culture. The people. The opportunity.



I’m beyond grateful to announce my commitment to the University of Michigan. Excited for what’s ahead. Go Blue! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/MYOAAt4rhp — ᴡᴇ𝓢ᴛᴏɴ ᴘᴏʀᴛ (@PortWeston) June 29, 2026

Port is part of the 2025 class

The San Juan Capistrano (CA) San Juan Hills linebacker signed with UCLA back in December of 2024. Port opted to take a mission trip to Spain for two years, and won't enroll in college until January of 2027 — which will put him with the 2027 class.

He was committed and signed with UCLA, but once the coaching change happened, Port thought it was best to re-open his recruitment and do it virtually while he is overseas.

Michigan quickly offered and got into the mix with the need at linebacker. Port is a 6'2", 225-pound prospect, ranked as the No. 684 player in the 2025 class. He will have five years of eligibility remaining to use, with the new 5-for-5 rule going into effect.

During the 2025 recruiting process, he signed with UCLA, but Port had a great offer sheet. Georgia, Miami, Florida State, Ohio State, and Oregon, among others, all offered Port.

Tackling machine

Port began his high school career as an edge rusher, and had 24.5 career sacks. But by his junior season, he moved to linebacker, where he projects to play at the collegiate level. And it worked out.

Port tallied 128 and 126 tackles, respectively, during his final two seasons of high school football. Port was named the 'diamond in the rough' by 247Sports' Tom Loy following his signing with UCLA. Loy said he viewed Port as a multi-year starter, a future captain of the Bruins, and someone who will make players around him better.

[𝘗𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘣𝘦𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘧 𝘰𝘧 𝘞𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘯 𝘗𝘰𝘳𝘵]



Thank you to all of the coaches who have reached out & expressed interest so far 🤝



𝙎𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧 🎥 - 𝟏𝟐𝟔 𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐥𝐞𝐬 [𝟒𝟒𝟐], 𝟏𝟒 𝐓𝐅𝐋𝐬 [𝟕𝟓]

⭐️ ʀɪᴠᴀʟꜱ 4⭐️ #11 ʟɪɴᴇʙᴀᴄᴋᴇʀ ɪɴ 🇺🇸

🏟️1ꜱᴛ ᴛᴇᴀᴍ… pic.twitter.com/8yEbUFXUta — ᴡᴇ𝓢ᴛᴏɴ ᴘᴏʀᴛ (@PortWeston) May 28, 2026

His tape shows an explosive athlete who looks every bit like a former edge rusher. He can blow up the gap and has good instincts as to where the ball is going. Port has above-average speed and can impact as a pass defender. He wraps up the ball carrier effectively.

With Port's commitment to Michigan, the Wolverines will have four-star Frederrick Ford and three-star Brayden Watson as the three linebackers coming into the fold next season. Barring a late change, it would appear that Michigan has its linebackers and is set for the class.