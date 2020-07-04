2023 OL Amir Herring Wants 'To Be A Part Of' Ed Warinner's Success

WolverineDigest
Last fall, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High offensive lineman Amir Herring showed that he could not only compete but was worthy of a starting position as a freshman, which is a tough feat to accomplish as a member of the Lakers.

Standing at 6-4 and 270 pounds, Herring showed he could make an impact at either offensive tackle or offensive guard, and his recruitment has been ascending over the last couple months. Most recently, Michigan doled out a scholarship offer to the 2023 standout prospect.

“I was excited because I grew up as a Michigan fan, and some of my family members have attended the University of Michigan and also played football there,” Herring told Wolverine Digest.

Growing up, Herring has always supported the Wolverines, so he was “very excited” to land an offer from his favorite program. Additionally, Herring is cousins with Lawrence Marshall, so he has spent a lot of time in the Michigan Stadium stands watching his relative play for U-M.

“I just love the football program in general,” Herring said. “They have always been a winning program, and I love that about Michigan. I also love the School of Medicine, which I'm trying to pursue a career as being a neurosurgeon.”

From a recruiting standpoint, Herring has been on Michigan's board for quite some time, and the rising sophomore prospect took a trip to Ann Arbor last year during the offseason.

“I went to the spring game last year for a recruiting visit, and I was very thrilled when I went up there,” Herring said. “I went up there and got to watch the O-Line and what technique Coach [Ed] Warinner was showing them. I got to see the environment of the Big House, and I just loved it.”

Overall, Herring has taken an analytical approach to his recruitment, and that includes how he evaluates Michigan. So far, the Wolverines, and particularly offensive line coach Ed Warinner, is receiving high marks.

“I paid attention to what Coach Warinner did with the offensive line,” Herring said. “I thought that was very, very amazing how he took his whole offensive line, and they were drafted into the NFL. I think that's a very special thing that I want to be a part of.”

Overall, Herring says his recruitment is going “well” despite the NCAA-mandated dead period. At the moment, the rising sophomore prospect holds offers from Michigan, Arizona State, Kentucky and Maryland, so schools across the country are taking notice of his talent. Though the time for a commitment is well down the line, Herring is going to pick a school that will fit him both academically and athletically, and Michigan appears to fit that mold right now.

Still, Herring is receiving interest as both an offensive tackle and an offensive guard, so his recruitment could still unfold in a variety of directions depending on how he develops and where various programs see him playing at the next level.

Do you think Amir Herring will eventually be the first Michigan commit in the 2023 class? Would you like for the Wolverines to pursue him as a guard or a tackle? Let us know! 

