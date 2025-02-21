Analyst expects Jim Harbaugh to take Michigan defender in NFL Draft
With the 2025 NFL Draft roughly two months away, there are a number of Wolverines who are expecting to hear their names called in the first-round. In fact, four Michigan draft prospects have been projected to be first-round selections - including Mason Graham, Will Johnson, Colston Loveland, and Kenneth Grant. And with former Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh now leading the Chargers out west, the expectation is that he'll be eyeing another Wolverine in this year's draft.
On Thursday, FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt said he expects Harbaugh and the Chargers to go all-in on Kenneth Grant with their first-round pick.
"Here's what's fascinating," Klatt said. "The Chargers are sitting here, and Jim Harbaugh just saw three of his Michigan Wolverines selected already. So Will Johnson, Mason Graham, and Colston Loveland are all off the board. I just don't think that Jim Harbaugh is going to allow a Michigan Wolverine to pass them up right there, and in particular when that guy is Kenneth Grant, the defensive tackle from Michigan."
At 6-3, 339 pounds, Grant proved himself to be one of the most dominant defensive linemen in all of college football during his time in Ann Arbor. And while he doesn't get as much attention as teammate Mason Graham, there's some belief that Grant could ultimately prove to be the best pick of any Wolverine this year.
"Nobody knows Kenneth Grant better in this league than Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter, the defensive coordinator. And do they need defensive help? Maybe not. But guess what? I sat with those guys face-to-face, and they each told me, 'hey, in the long run, Kenneth Grant might be the best one of them all.'"
You can watch Klatt's full segment on Harbaugh's potential pursuit of Grant below:
