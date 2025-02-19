Michigan Football: Chip Lindsey talks expectations and development of the 2025 quarterback room
When Sherrone Moore parted with Kirk Campbell after one season of being the offensive coordinator, Moore hired former North Carolina offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey, to help fix the 131st-ranked passing offense. Lindsey has vast experience calling plays and working with some top-end quarterbacks. Most recently, Lindsey helped coach Drake Maye, who became a first-round NFL Draft selection to the New England Patriots.
Lindsey will have a few guys to work with as spring practice approaches. Of course, all eyes are on five-star freshman Bryce Underwood who signed with the Wolverines as the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 class. Michigan also signed veteran Mikey Keene from Fresno State. Keene threw for nearly 3,000 yards in each of the two past seasons. Plus, the Wolverines still have former four-star quarterback Jadyn Davis who redshirted last year. Former Michigan starter, Davis Warren, is also back, but Lindsey confirmed Warren will miss spring ball due to him recovering from the injury sustained against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
While Underwood could be the favorite, at least in the fan's eyes, Lindsey -- appearing on In The Trenches -- said all three quarterbacks will be approached the same way when it comes to expectations. Clearly, Keene has the most experience and Davis has been in the system for a season, while Underwood is brand new. But Lindsey noted that he wants his quarterback room eager to compete against one another, are ready to learn, are would be ready to play in a game if called upon.
"Yeah, I think you approach them the same," Lindsey said of all three quarterbacks in spring practice. "I mean, we're going to coach them all the same. Expectations are the same, and the way we go about it, you know, you think about all those three guys. They're, they're all a little, little different from where they are in their career and so forth, but they're all similar in that they want to be really good, and they want to push each other, and they want to compete.
"Bryce, getting to know him has been unbelievable. I mean the guy's as humble and driven as I've seen, and people from the outside may not see that or know that because all the hype that goes with it. But Jadyn Davis was a five-star recruit as well, but I think the people from outside don't see them every day in the film room grinding on their own, in meetings, taking notes. They really approach their craft very seriously, and they want to be really good and be the best they can be, and that's what you want.
"You want a room full of guys that are eager. Davis Warren's the same way. I mean, he's coming off an injury, but he's the same way. Those guys want to be perfect, and I think that's what's exciting, and I think that's what we have to do in that quarterback room moving forward is, is get guys that -- not that we haven't before because I wasn't here, but my goal is to have that room full of guys that are just eager, that want to learn, and they're ready to go. And like you said, get back to that lineage you had when you guys were playing.
Lindsey said the key to developing the young guys -- Underwood and Davis -- is seeing the consistency. He wants to make sure they have their bodies where they need to be in order to be accurate throwing the football. The Wolverines had their fair share of turnover issues in 2024 -- especially early in the year. Michigan doesn't want a repeat of that and these early practices will be critical for the quarterback room.
"Yeah, I think consistency sticks out to me is getting those guys, physically being able to get their bodies in position all the time to be really accurate and know where to go with the ball, and know where issues are in protections," said Lindsey of developing the quarterbacks. "I mean, it goes, I think all those things go together in the development process."
