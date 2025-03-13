Could another former Buckeye be leaving Jim Harbaugh's LA Chargers?
Former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has always been aggressive in everything he does. Living his mantra, "Attack each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind," he and his team have taken that same approach to the NFL free agency in his second year at the helm for the Los Angeles Chargers. Harbaugh has brought in former Charger Mike Williams, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and extended All-Pro Khalil Mack.
Harbaugh's Chargers also made early headlines when the team released former Buckeye Joey Bosa. Bosa had been fighting some nagging injuries, and the Chargers decided it was time to move on. Bosa subsequently signed with the Buffalo Bills, remaining in the AFC where he could potentially face his former team in a playoff scenario.
With one former Buckeye now out in Los Angeles, it looks like another could be trending away from Harbaugh as well. Running back JK Dobbins, who terrorized Harbaugh and the Wolverines while he was in Columbus, has been predicted to sign with a slate of other NFL teams during the free agency period. With the signing of Najee Harris, Harbaugh has a contingency plan firmly in place if Dobbins does depart. Harris could also entice Dobbins to stay, as sharing the load of a run heavy offense might be appealing to Dobbins, saving him the wear and tear of being a featured back.
