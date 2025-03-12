Michigan Football: The biggest spring question for the Wolverines
Michigan football will begin spring practice on March 18 and while there are plenty of reasons for optimism surrounding the Wolverines following their 8-5 2024 campaign, there are a few question marks, too. Fans loved what they saw from Sherrone Moore in the final stretch of last season when Michigan beat both Ohio State and Alabama as massive betting underdogs. But you can't help but remember that Michigan had the 131st-ranked passing attack last season and circled through three different quarterbacks before settling on Davis Warren.
To fix that issue, Moore parted ways with Kirk Campbell after one season as the offensive coordinator and hired Chip Lindsey from North Carolina to fill the vacancy. The Wolverines also signed five-star Bryce Underwood from Belleville (MI) and signed veteran Mikey Keene from the portal. Despite Keene nearly throwing for 3,000 yards in each of the past two seasons, all eyes are on Underwood. The hype surrounding Underwood is real and ESPN named the biggest question mark for the Wolverines entering spring is if Underwood will be ready to start right away.
Underwood is the most hyped incoming freshman in the country following his high-profile (and high-dollar) commitment flip from LSU to Michigan. The No. 1 overall recruit of the 2024 class, Underwood gives the Wolverines a tantalizing talent at quarterback a year after Michigan cycled through three quarterbacks (Davis Warren, Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle), who posted a combined QBR (48.5) that ranked 15th in the Big Ten. Underwood will have every opportunity to win the starting job. But the Wolverines also added Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, who has thrown for 8,245 yards and 65 touchdowns in his career, to bridge the gap if Underwood isn't ready yet.
Keene appears to be a great bridge for this season if Underwood isn't ready, but the Wolverines won't be able to keep the phenom off the field too long.
