Ranking Michigan football position groups pre-spring ball
Spring ball is almost upon us in the college football landscape. Teams have come together, but with the new life of college football, the spring transfer portal window will open and it will create attrition and gains.
With how the Wolverines' team is currently constructed, we are going to rank each position for Michigan football from the biggest strength to areas that could use some work in the next portal window.
1. Defensive line
Potential starters: Derrick Moore, TJ Guy, Rayshaun Benny, Damon Payne Jr. OR Tre Williams
Michigan's strength once again should be on the line. Both Derrick Moore and TJ Guy came for another year and they were the second and third leading sack leaders from last season. Plus, the Wolverines get back Rayshaun Benny who came back for a fifth season and will get a chance to finally lead the Michigan line. Benny has been one of the most consistent players on the Wolverines' defense -- even as a backup. The maize and blue landed Alabama tackle Damon Payne Jr. and Clemson transfer Tre Williams, who will both get quality reps.
2. Running back
Potential starters: Jordan Marshall OR Justice Haynes
The running back position has been a strength of Michigan under Jim Harbaugh and it likely won't change under Sherrone Moore. With the Wolverines losing Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards, two new players have to step up. Fans got an audition of Jordan Marshall who ran for 100 yards in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Michigan added Alabama transfer Justice Haynes who will make an excellent one-two punch with Marshall.
3. Linebackers
Potential starters: Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham
The top two tacklers from last year's team return to Ann Arbor. Ernest Hausmann has been a tackling machine since he arrived from Nebraska and Jaishawn Barham steadily improved as the season progressed. Michigan had options behind them too like Jimmy Rolder, Troy Bowles, and Cole Sullivan.
4. Safeties
Potential starters: Rod Moore and Brandyn Hillman OR Mason Curtis
Even with the losses of Makari Paige, Wesley Walker, and Quinten Johnson -- Michigan is stocked with safeties. Getting Rod Moore back, who missed all of 2024, is like getting a starter out of the portal. Moore will start at safety and Michigan has guys to go with him. Brandyn Hillman and Mason Curtis have the likely inside track to start. But getting TJ Metcalf from Arkansas will help and we will see if the Wolverines get much from Jaden Mangham who transferred from Michigan State last year.
5. Quarterback
Potential starter: Mikey Keene OR Bryce Underwood
The quarterback position was dead last this past season with the rotation of three quarterbacks and turnover issues. This position could skyrocket as the season progresses but fifth is where it's at right now. Underwood hasn't played a single college football game, but all eyes will be on the five-star signal caller. Michigan also brought in veteran Mikey Keene to compete. The former Fresno State quarterback has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards in each of the past two years. You could see a Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy situation to start the season where both players get a chance.
6. Tight End/H-back
Potential starters: Max Bredeson (H-Back), Marlin Klein and Hogan Hansen
Getting Max Bredeson back was massive for all things Michigan, but losing Colston Loveland at tight end hurt. However, Michigan gets back some talented tight ends like Marlin Klein and Hogan Hansen. Klein caught for 108 yards (fifth on the team) and Hansen showed glimpses as a pass catcher.
7. Cornerback
Potential starters: Zeke Berry, Jyaire Hill, Ja'Den McBurrows (nickel)
This position might be too low, but we do have to recall just how bad the secondary was to start the year. Losing Aamir Hall hurts and not having Will Johnson isn't ideal. But Zeke Berry became really good once he moved to cornerback, there is still unknown with Jyaire Hill, who got benched and had to change jersey numbers. Will Ja'Den McBurrows return? If so, can he stay healthy? Jo'Ziah Edmonds is back and will play. Plus, Michigan brought in four-star Shamari Earls who was a sought-after recruit.
8. Special Team
Potential starters: K Dominic Zvada, P Hudson Hollenbeck
Dominic Zvada came back and was arguably the best kicker in all of college football. No concerns there. But the Wolverines have to replace both the long-snapper and punter. Tommy Doman left for Florida and the next man might be Hudson Hollenbeck who punted during the bowl game. Michigan also recruited UCLA long-snapper Trent Middleton, but there are plenty of unknowns with the special teams.
9. Offensive line
Potential starters: Evan Link, Nathan Efobi, Greg Crippen, Gio El-Hadi, Andrew Sprague
The Michigan offensive line regressed tremendously from 2023 to 2024. However, the Wolverines do get some consistency back. Evan Link, Greg Crippen, Gio El-Hadi, and Andrew Sprague will all get a chance to start. Sprague was impressive in the bowl game and Link seemed to be better moving to left tackle from right tackle. If those four retain their starting roles, the Wolverines only have to replace Josh Priebe at left guard. Five-star freshmen Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood will be pushing.
10. Wide receivers
Potential starters: Donaven McCulley, Semaj Morgan, Fred Moore
The quarterback position will be better which should result in more production from the wide receivers. But Michigan didn't do much to upgrade the position in terms of instant success. The Wolverines brought in three receivers from the 2025 recruiting class, but they could be a year away -- Andrew Marsh has a chance to play right away. Michigan also brought in Donaven McCulley from Indiana, who I think will start. But guys like Semaj Morgan, Fred Moore, Kendrick Bell, and Amorion Walker all have to prove it this year.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Predicting every game of the Big Ten Tournament following the bracket reveal
One incoming Michigan football transfer in major spotlight in 2025
National analyst predicts 5-star quarterback to Michigan football
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7