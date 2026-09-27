AP Top 25: Michigan's Costly Penalties See Wolverines Take a Big Fall Entering Week 5

It had appeared that Michigan gained some momentum following its win over Oklahoma in Week 2 and the second half the Wolverines had last week. Well, it did, kind of.

Michigan dominated the box score against Iowa. The Wolverines had 429 yards of total offense compared to Iowa's 285 yards. Bryce Underwood was nearly flawless, throwing for 276 yards, which was four yards shy of tying his career high. But the Wolverines lost in the one stat that mattered the most: the final score.

In a heartbreaking fashion, Michigan suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, losing to Iowa, 20-19. Michigan went 2-for-4 in the red zone, and the Wolverines had too many egregious penalties to overcome in the end.

The Hawkeyes, with the help of Michigan's defense, drove the ball 91 yards for a final second touchdown on Saturday. And as you could've guessed, Michigan's loss saw the Wolverines tumble down the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Where Michigan is ranked entering Week 5

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Following Michigan's loss to Iowa, the Wolverines went from No. 18 to unranked. The Wolverines enter Week 5 receiving 54 votes from the AP voters to be ranked, but Michigan has a lot to prove after a devastating loss.

It's going to be hard to overcome what happened, but Michigan has to find a way to.

"Well, you got to bounce back," Kyle Whittingham said after Michigan's loss. "Again, that's life. You get knocked on your butt, pick yourself up, continue fighting, scrap, compete, and unless I miss my guess, this team is going to come back next week and play very well. And, uh, continue to practice well, work hard."

The Wolverines will have a chance to do so on Saturday against Minnesota. The Gophers suffered a Week 2 loss against Mississippi State, but went to Washington this past weekend and took the win. Minnesota isn't among the best in the Big Ten, but the Wolverines can't afford to play with their food anymore, or they will continue to get bit.

If there was any silver lining it was that Bryce Underwood played better and Jason Beck needs to continue to work from that.

Full top 25

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Texas Georgia Notre Dame Miami Ohio State Indiana Alabama Florida Ole Miss BYU LSU Texas Tech Utah Iowa Oregon Mississippi State Tennessee USC Oklahoma State Houston SMU Boise State UCLA Kentucky Missouri

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