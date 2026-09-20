AP Top 25 Update: Michigan's Second-Half Explosion Rises Wolverines in Rankings

Memories of Week 1 might have crept into the minds of Michigan fans when UTEP took a 14-7 lead over the Wolverines in the first half. But that was quickly squashed after Michigan took a 17-14 halftime lead and the Wolverines' defense forced a three-and-out to start the second half.

The final 30 minutes was all Michigan and if the Wolverines can play like that every game, they are going to be tough to beat. The maize and blue moved to 3-0 on the season following a 52-17 win over the Miners.

Michigan entered Week 3 ranked No. 19 and did the Wolverines' dominant second-half performance propel it in the AP Top 25 poll?

Where Michigan is ranked

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On Sunday, the latest AP Top 25 poll was released, entering Week 4, and Michigan is ranked No. 18.

And while the Wolverines looked dominant in the second half, it was exactly what was supposed to happen. For the first time, Michigan took care of business on both sides of the ball and we are going to find out what the Wolverines are made of next week.

Big Ten play will begin on Saturday and Michigan hosts No. 17 Iowa. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 55-0 win over Northern Iowa and Iowa will bring a 3-0 record into Ann Arbor.

The good news for Michigan, despite turning the ball over twice and fumbling three times in total, the Wolverines' offense was able to move the ball at will. Michigan had 431 yards of total offense and Bryce Underwood passed for 223 yards and two TDs, while completing 76% of his passes.

We have seen Underwood take the next step, and now, we will see what he is made of next weekend against a really good Iowa defense. Michigan was able to get Andrew Marsh going, who had 10 catches for 105 yards and a score, and if the Wolverines can get the ball in his hands, good things will happen.

While Iowa scored 55 points, the Hawkeyes will likely have a hard time against Michigan's defense, which continues to play stifling defense. The Wolverines are loaded with edge rushers and whoever is in the game — they wreak havoc.

Full top 25

Texas Georgia Notre Dame Ole Miss Indiana Miami Ohio State Alabama BYU LSU Texas Tech USC Penn State Tennessee Utah Louisville Iowa Michigan Missouri Oregon Florida SMU Texas A&M Mississippi State Houston

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