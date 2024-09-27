Big Ten football: Matchups to keep your eye on this weekend
It's a big weekend for the Big Ten conference, headlined with a Top 20 matchup between No. 19 Illinois and No. 9 Penn State. It starts tonight with Washington making the road trip to take on Rutgers, and continues on Saturday with several big matchups to keep your eye on.
Washington at Rutgers - Friday, 8:00 pm ET, FOX
Washington (3-1) will travel nearly 3,000 miles to New Jersey to take on Rutgers (3-0) in a Friday night matchup. This will be the third matchup all-time between the two programs, with the Huskies holding a 2-0 advantage over the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers is currently a 1.5 favorite over Washington.
Minnesota at No. 12 Michigan - Saturday, Noon, FOX
Minnesota (2-2) is heading to the Big House for a matchup with Michigan (3-1) in a battle for the Little Brown Jug. The Wolverines have been absolutely dominant in the rivalry, with Michigan holding a 26-2 overall record since 1987. The Wolverines enter the matchup as a 9.5 point favorite over the Golden Gophers.
Maryland at Indiana - Saturday, Noon, BTN
Maryland (3-1) heads to Bloomington with the hopes of handing Indiana (4-0) its first loss of the season. The Terrapins have won the last three matchups against the Hoosiers, while Indiana holds a 7-5 advantage over Maryland all-time.
Wisconsin at No. 13 USC - Saturday, 3:30 pm ET, CBS
Wisconsin (2-1) travels to California for a matchup with USC (2-1), with both teams looking to make a statement. For Wisconsin, a road win over a Top 15 program would be huge for Luke Fickell and the Badgers. For USC, the goal is to get back on track following a brutal loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor last weekend.
No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State - Saturday, 7:00 pm ET, Peacock
Ohio State (3-0) will square off against Michigan State (3-1) for a primetime battle in East Lansing. The Buckeyes are currently riding an eight-game winning streak over the Spartans, and Ohio State hasn't lost a game in East Lansing since 1999.
No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State - Saturday, 7:30 pm ET, NBC
Illinois (4-0) enters the road matchup against Penn State (3-0) with every intention of pulling off an upset in Happy Valley. The Fighting Illini have beaten two ranked teams this season, including No. 19 Kansas and No. 22 Nebraska. With both conference championship and playoff implications at stake, this is definitely one to keep your eye on.
