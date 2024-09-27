Recruits, targets share thoughts on Michigan football facing Minnesota this weekend
Saturday will mark the 99th game played between Michigan and Minnesota when the two schools battle for the Little Brown Jug -- the oldest trophy in college football. The Wolverines have won four games in a row against the Gophers and have dominated the all-time series. Michigan has a commanding 77-25-3 lead against Minnesota.
The #12 Wolverines are coming off a major win against USC last weekend and Michigan showed it can still pound the rock to win games. With the help of Kalel Mullings, Michigan used a final drive to secure a win against the Trojans. Minnesota, on the other hand, is coming off a crushing loss at home against Iowa, The Hawkeyes ran wild on the Gophers and that will be the biggest factor in this game: how does Minnesota stop the Wolverines' run game?
I asked some recruits to share their thoughts on the matchup this weekend and here is some insight as to what they think will happen.
2026 four-star DL Elijah Golden:
The defensive lineman believes Michigan is going to be ready for the Gophers on Saturday and will get a 20-point win.
"This is the brown jug game! This is definitely a big game. Michigan will definitely go out there and ball out!"
Final score: Michigan 30, Minnesota 10
2026 three-star WR Jaylen Pile:
Pile is high on the Wolverines once again this week, especially with how well they played a week ago against the Trojans.
"Michigan looks good coming off a great win against USC. I’m always taking Michigan, they always come prepared."
2026 four-star OL Will Conroy:
Conroy wants Michigan to continue to do the same thing that's got the Wolverines to where they are now: run the football.
"Run the damn ball."
2026 four-star ATH/LB Cam Thomas:
Thomas wants to see some more out of the offense, but he has faith the Wolverines' defense will keep Michigan in the majority of its games.
"The defense will keep BigBlue in most games. The offense just has to click. #GoBlue"
2026 four-star OL Gregory Patrick:
The Gophers were torched on the ground last weekend against Iowa and Patrick looks for Michigan to move the ball on the ground this week.
"I think Michigan will be able to run the ball really effectively."
2026 four-star OL Zaden Krempin:
Krempin believes if the same Michigan team shows up this week as it did last week, the Wolverines will get a win on Saturday. The Gophers may have the second-ranked pass defense, but if they can't stop the Wolverines' run game, what matters?
"I know if the same Michigan team shows up that I saw last weekend, Michigans got it in the bag. A good pass defense doesn’t help much if you run the ball down their throat."
2026 three-star CB Jaziel Hart:
Hart is extremely high on Michigan in this game due to its run game and Will Johnson on the defensive side.
"I got Michigan all the way baby!! They play hard smash-mouth football and they have the best corner in college football, Will Johnson."
2027 four-star QB Trae Taylor:
The major Michigan target thinks this game comes down to which team can run the football better. The Gophers have running back Darius Taylor who has been a very good back for the Gophers. Michigan has both Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. He's leaning toward a Michigan win.
"I think this game will be who wins the run game. You know Darius Taylor is going to be locked in playing his home state school. And it’s clear Michigan still is one of the top running schools in the country. Think Michigan pulls this out though."
