Big-time recruits share what Michigan football's chances are against Michigan State

Both Michigan and Michigan State will enter Saturday's contest 4-3 on the year. The Wolverines, a former top-10 team, has dropped two games in a row while still not showing a competent passing attack. Michigan hasn't formally announced who is starting against the Spartans but all indications point to Jack Tuttle getting his second start of the season.
Michigan State, which has first-year head coach Jonathan Smith at the helm, was impressive last week in a win over Iowa. The Spartans used their bye week properly and were ready for Iowa. And while Michigan will enter the game as favorite, this is a big rivalry game and anything can happen.
As I do every week, I reached out to Michigan football targets and commits to see what they believe will happen on Saturday. Here are some of their responses.
Former Notre Dame LB/S (entering transfer portal) Nolan Ziegler:
"I believe that the way Michigan turns this around is that they had a hard week of practice, they know it's a rivalry game. They come out playing hard, they run the ball hard, they use play-action, quarterback option, a couple of different trick plays and they got to stick with what they're good at. Figure out the quarterback situation, play hard, and know what they're playing for. I do think they can turn it around and win, but they have to be ready to play. Shut down the [MSU] offense and the defense has to play tight man to man, play well in their zones, and go after the ball. I think Michigan will win this one, 24-17."
2025 four-star WR Michigan commit Andrew Marsh:
"It’s Michigan they got to do it."
2025 three-star WR Lebron Hill:
"They’ll get the dub."
2026 three-star WR Michigan commit Jaylen Pile:
"I see them turning it around in multiple ways, probably by getting the receivers more opportunities to get the ball as their run game can always open the passing.
"I got Michigan coming through strong and handling business."
2026 four-star OL Will Conroy:
"Have to dominate the line of scrimmage."
2026 four-star DL Elijah Golden:
"30-14 Michigan"
2026 four-star ATH/LB Cam Thomas:
"Bounce back week! Big Blue takes home the state championship!"
2026 four-star OL Zaden Krempin:
"Michigan takes the W. 21-7."
2026 three-star CB Jaziel Hart:
"Everytime the Wolverines come off a hard loss they turn it around with a Win!"
2026 four-star WR Mason James:
"I feel like they are definitely going to bounce back they are gonna be hungry for a win. I’d say the score would be 31-21."
2027 four-star QB Trae Taylor:
"Man, Michigan will have to match MSU scoring. I feel Michigan’s defense is actually playing really well. Even last weekend. But if they can push the ball downfield in the passing game a bit I think they win 27-24 if not that score will be flipped."
