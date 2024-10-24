Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 9
It's going to be a good slate of Big Ten football this weekend. While there is only one top-25 matchup, there are several others to keep an eye.
Here are my predictions for every Big Ten game in Week 9.
Friday -- Rutgers vs. USC
Both teams have dropped three in a row, but doing it in different fashions. Rutgers have imploded and got crushed by Wisconsin before losing a must-win game at home against UCLA last weekend. Meanwhile, USC is a handful of plays away from winning all of its games. At the end of the day, both teams have dropped three games in a row, but USC is playing much better than the Scarlet Knights.
Final score: USC 34, Rutgers 14
Saturday -- Nebraska vs. No. 4 Ohio State
This game could've added some intrigue if Nebraska had looked good against Indiana last weekend, but instead, the Huskers were steamrolled out of Bloomington. The Cornhuskers couldn't score against IU nor stop its offense. Ohio State is a bigger and faster Indiana team -- we think. If last week was any indication, it might not go well for Nebraska's defense. On top of that, the Buckeyes are coming off of a bye, well rested, and wants some revenge after the Oregon loss.
Final score: Ohio State 41, Nebraska 10
Washington vs. No. 13 Indiana
This game might be closer than some thought early on. IU quarterback Kurtis Rourke is out and backup Tayven Jackson will start for the Hoosiers. He looked good against Nebraska last weekend, but how will he perform as a starter against Washington? The Huskies had a bye last week and are hoping to get back in the win column. I'll give IU a slight edge, but this could be too close for comfort.
Final score: Indiana 28, Washington 24
No. 20 Illinois vs. No. 1 Oregon
Oregon enters this game as 21.5-point favorites. There is no doubt that the Ducks are the better teamn, but Illinois has played well this season. The lone loss came at Penn State when the Illini lost by 14. Give me Oregon, but I think Illinois covers.
Final score: Oregon 31, Illinois 17
Northwestern vs. Iowa
Neither of these teams are very good offensively which comes down to defensive play. Iowa has the better defense even if it didn't look good last week against Michigan State. Lean the Hawkeyes here who also has Kaleb Johnson at running back.
Final score: Iowa 24, Northwestern 10
Maryland vs. Minnesota
I'm not sure what to make of either team here. Maryland has lost games it shouldn't while beating a USC team it shouldn't have. Minnesota has essentially be in the same boat this year. I typically lean toward the home team in these situations. Row the boat.
Final score: Minnesota 24, Maryland 21
No. 3 Penn State vs. Wisconsin
I give Luke Fickell a ton of credit, the Badgers are playing really good football without starter Tyler Van Dyke. Wisconsin is able to throw the ball and run the football while playing solid defense. Camp Randall should be hopping on Saturday night when undefeated Penn State comes to town. The Nittany Lions have been a strange team that falters but always finds a team to win the games. It took overtime to beat the Trojans in their previous game. I think PSU has been flirting with danger too much this season and I'm taking Wisconsin in a shocking win.
Final score: Wisconsin 28, Penn State 27
Michigan State vs. Michigan
I have no idea what's going to happen in this game. Both teams are turnover prone and Michigan State truly looks better than Michigan right now. But the Wolverines have two things that favor them in this game: they are at home and the pass rush can get home. Aidan Chiles struggles when under pressure and Michigan has shown it can get pressure on the opposition. It really comes down to the QB play in Ann Arbor. If Jack Tuttle, or whoever starts, can limit turnovers I think Michigan gets away with a win.
Final score: Michigan 20, Michigan State 17
