Michigan football's timeframe for finding a new head coach

Michigan is in the midst of finding a new head coach -- an important one. The Wolverines didn't have much of a search two years ago, following Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL. Michigan promoted then offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to head coach, and as of last Wednesday, he was fired.

The Wolverines are on a bit of a deadline in finding a coach, however. The transfer portal open on Jan. 2, and Michigan's 2026 recruiting class is waiting to see who is hired to make their final decision. The Wolverines have already seen two pledges leave and sign elsewhere -- TE Matt Ludwig to Texas Tech and OL Bear McWhorter to Auburn.

So, when does Michigan want to make its hire? According to The Associated Press' Larry Lage, interim head coach Biff Poggi has said the Wolverines hope have someone in place at the end of the month. Talking to someone in the know, I can also confirm that Michigan might even hope to have someone hired before Dec. 31, but that will ultimately depend on the Wolverines' final list and who wants an interview.

The candidates

Recently, I came out with a Michigan hot board 2.0, and the names at the top of the list, presumably, are Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham and Alabama's Kalen DeBoer. However, Washington's Jedd Fisch likely has interest, likely mutual interest, and Michigan's roster and parents have a strong interest in Biff Poggi getting a fair shake at the job.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz's name has been floated out there, but after he made some comments about Connor Stalions and Michigan -- not sure how far that's going to go. There is also Jesse Minter, the former Michigan defensive coordinator. Even if Minter was interested in the job, the timing doesn't make sense. The Los Angeles Chargers are headed to the NFL Playoffs, and Minter will be focusing on that run, not recruiting and building a staff.