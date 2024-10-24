By the numbers: Michigan Football, Michigan State Spartans stats to know
It might not be a top matchup like in years past, but it's still a major rivalry game. The Spartans will travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on Saturday night in the third-straight primetime game. The maize and blue have won the past two contests -- while MSU's last win was back in 2021. Both teams are sitting at 4-3 and this one means a ton to both programs.
Each team has a first-year head coach at their respective programs. Jonathan Smith came from Oregon State where he had the Beavers playing good football, while Sherrone Moore is entering Year 1 with the Wolverines. Both are headed in two different places at the moment, as well.
Both teams came off of a bye last week. Michigan played its worst game of 2024 when it lost to Illinois, 21-7. Michigan State, on the other hand, played terrific in a win over Iowa. The Spartans utilized their bye week and looked prepared while the Wolverines were a polar opposite.
This game means a ton to both teams, but you can definitely argue Michigan needs to win this game. If the Wolverines lose this one and drop to 4-4, not only is a bowl game likely out of the picture, but the fanbase will be up in arms more so than what they already are. Coach Moore has to have his players ready to go on Saturday.
Here are some key stats to compare before the game.
2024 stat comparison:
Scoring offense:
Michigan - 21.1 PPG (112th)
MSU - 21.6 PPG (110th)
Scoring defense:
Michigan - 22.1 PPG (50th)
MSU - 20.9 PPG (39th)
Passing offense:
Michigan - 128.3 YPG (129th)
MSU - 233.4 YPG (67th)
Passing defense:
Michigan - 234.1 YPG (96th)
MSU - 192 YPG (30th)
Rushing offense:
Michigan - 180.2 YPG (45th)
MSU - 133.2 YPG (90th)
Rushing defense:
Michigan - 92.1 YPG (9th)
MSU - 131.1 YPG (53rd)
Total offense:
Michigan - 308.6 YPG (119th)
MSU - 366.7 YPG (91st)
Total defense:
Michigan - 326.3 YPG (34th)
MSU - 323.1 YPG (29th)
Turnovers:
Michigan - 15
MSU - 15
Turnovers gained:
Michigan - 8
MSU - 9
Sacks Allowed:
Michigan - 13
MSU - 17
Sacks:
Michigan - 18
MSU - 15
2024 PFF comparison:
Overall grade:
Michigan - 90.1 (32nd)
MSU - 77.6 (95th)
Offense:
Michigan - 69.9 (92nd)
MSU - 72.5 (79th)
Passing:
Michigan - 54.4 (125th)
MSU - 68.2 (82nd)
Pass block:
Michigan - 60.7 (104th)
MSU - 47.0 (131st)
Running:
Michigan - 84.2 (32nd)
MSU - 83.9 (34th)
Run block:
Michigan - 66.9 (40th)
MSU - 60.7 (84th)
Defense:
Michigan - 92.4 (6th)
MSU - 69.7 (111th)
Run defense:
Michigan - 93.2 (3rd)
MSU - 83.4 (41st)
Pass rush:
Michigan - 90.8 (1st)
MSU - 61.4 (122nd)
Coverage:
Michigan - 78.3 (74th)
MSU - 55.7 (125th)
