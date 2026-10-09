Biggest concern for Michigan that nobody is talking about through 5 weeks

Over the first five weeks of the 2026 season, the discourse surrounding the Michigan Wolverines has largely centered on problems facing the offense. Those concerns have taken various forms, from openly questioning whether the ground game needs to take center stage to debating whether Bryce Underwood should remain the team's starting quarterback.

And make no mistake, the Michigan offense has not come close to meeting expectations. The unit currently ranks 76th in the nation by ESPN's SP+ metric. If not for a highly controversial final second during Week 1's matchup with the Western Michigan Broncos, the Wolverines would have a losing record entering their bye.

Still, while the offense has earned plenty of criticism, Michigan's poor performance in 2026 stems from other problems as well.

Second-half breakdowns on defense and special teams

Sep 26, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive line Enow Etta (17) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown (9) during the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all the understandable discourse surrounding the Michigan offense, the last two losses resulted in no small part due to fourth-quarter meltdowns by the defense and special teams.

During last Saturday's tilt with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Wolverines took a 14-7 advantage on cornerback Jyaire Hill's 79-yard pick-six. The defense then forced a punt in four plays on the ensuing Minnesota possession, giving Michigan a chance to add to its lead before halftime.

However, in the second half, the Gophers began chipping away at the deficit. They capitalized on a Michigan muffed punt, turning a short field into a field goal. Minnesota added another three points on its next possession. The dam finally broke early in the fourth quarter with a three-play touchdown drive that put Michigan behind for good.

Of course, the most glaring example of Michigan's second-half woes came during the final few minutes of Week 3's matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Prior to that sequence, the Wolverines had trailed for only two total minutes of the contest. And, with the Hawkeyes backed up at their 9-yard line with just 1:46 left on the game clock, the odds of a comeback looked slim. According to ESPN's win-probability model, Iowa had just a 3.1% chance of emerging victorious.

Then came Michigan's meltdown. The defense allowed an 11-play, 91-yard drive, aiding the effort with a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. Iowa quarterback Hank Brown made two of the biggest throws of his life, a 29-yard completion to tight end Addison Ostrenda to set up the game's final play and the 16-yard touchdown dagger that completed the comeback.

Issues on defense and special teams downstream of offensive shortcomings

Sep 26, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive line Luke Gaffney (51) tackles Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While those breakdowns on defense and special teams contributed significantly to Michigan's recent losses, those problems have their roots in the lack of offensive consistency. In the case of the Minnesota game, the Wolverines offense produced two interceptions over its first three plays of the second half. At that point, a collapse by an already exhausted defense seemed a fait accompli. A somewhat similar sequence unfolded last week, with the offense managing just 19 total yards combined over its final two possessions.

Michigan cannot continue putting its defense and special-teams units in such disadvantageous positions with poor offensive play. All these units must work in concert to prevent meltdowns during the second half. But while the offense has taken the lion's share of the blame for the Wolverines' current predicament, all three phases own the poor outcomes.

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