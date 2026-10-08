Why Benching Bryce Underwood Would 'Throw Away' Michigan Football's Season

The bye week is over halfway done for Michigan football and the Wolverines entered the week looking for a lot of answers. Michigan has dropped its last two games and the Wolverines' offense is flat-out dreadful. Quarterback Bryce Underwood has received a lot of the blame and fans, along with media, believe a change at the position is in order.

However, former Baylor Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III, doesn't see it the same way. Appearing on 'Outta Pockett with RGIII" he believes the best way for the Wolverines to ruin their season is to bench the former five-star signal caller.

"Benching Bryce Underwood be would be Michigan's biggest mistake," Griffin said. "If Michigan wants to throw away their season, I've got the perfect plan. Bench Bryce Underwood. Because apparently the solution to failing your quarterback is to punish your quarterback for being failed.

"I am not defending bad quarterback play. Bryce Underwood has not played great this season. I'm asking why is the quarterback playing so badly?"

Build the offense around Underwood

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It's been a Jekyll and Hyde season for Underwood. The Wolverines have the No. 111 passing offense in the nation, but it's not like the rushing attack is much better — ranked No. 100. It was two weeks ago, against Iowa, that Underwood played his best football, despite a loss.

This past weekend, Underwood started out looking solid, but old habits came back to haunt him. Predetermining reads forced two interceptions and the Wolverines' offense went reeling.

However, Griffin III believes Jason Beck has to shift his offense. Underwood isn't Utah quarterback Devon Dampier. He is a major running threat, and while Underwood can run, his arm talent is real.

"Well, they have to stop trying to make Bryce Underwood Devon Dampier," said Griffin. "...All right, [Dampier] is not a quarterback who can run. That's a quarterback whose legs are a foundational piece of your offense. Bryce Underwood is not Devin Dampier. Bryce can move. Bryce can use his legs. He can create with them, but his superpower has always been his arm.

"Build the offense around that. Move the launch point because it creates throwing windows. Not because you're trying to manufacture quarterback carries. Use play action. Give him defined vertical reads. Create deep over opportunities. Attack outside the numbers. Use RPOs that punish loaded boxes. Let him throw himself in rhythm."

This season will determine Underwood's future

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Michigan invested a reported $12 million into Underwood to get him to come to Ann Arbor. He was supposed to be the answer, and while there are a lot of flashes, there are also too many head-scratching moments. But not all the blame should fall on Underwood.

He was undercoached last season, and in his sophomore year, he is learning a new offense. There is no excuse for poor decision-making, but Underwood is still a raw talent. However, if Michigan opted to move on to Tommy Carr, that likely signals what's to come between the Wolverines and Underwood.

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