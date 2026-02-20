Michigan O-Lineman Jake Guarnera Shares What He Likes About Coach Kyle Whittingham

The Michigan offensive line has a chance to be one of the more special units in the country. Not only did the Wolverines go out and land one of the top offensive line coaches in the nation, after landing Utah's Jim Harding, but Michigan was able to retain most of its young linemen.

One player Michigan was able to get back after he originally entered the transfer portal was Jake Guarnera. The rising RS sophomore played guard for Michigan last year, but Guarnera is viewed as the future center of the Wolverines.

The Ponte Vedra Beach (FL) native appeared on Champ Media to eat some BBQ and talk Michigan football. Guarnera was asked about his new head coach, Kyle Whittingham.

"I like him," Guarnera said. "He's really establishing that culture of being accountable for each other. I like that. He's like, if you don't do what's best for the program, then how are you going to do great? I think he's really just preaching that to us, and making sure that the leaders on the team know that that's something that's big time, the accountability aspect. Which it should be on every winning team.

Which players are stepping up as spring ball approaches

The Wolverines are currently in winter conditioning, but spring ball is right around the corner. After some veterans left, Guarnera said some of the rising juniors have stepped up and is taking accountability of the room.

"I've been impressed with what Jordan [Marshall] been doing, just with a lot of the younger guys. Andrew [Sprague] doing really well, too, just stepping up. And then on the defensive side of the ball, Cameron Brandt, someone that has been stepping up and leading them as well," said Guarnera.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As far as Guarnera himself, he is now becoming the mentor. He admitted that last year, he was learning behind guys like Greg Crippen, but now that Crippen and Giovanni El-Hadi are gone — it's Guarnera's time to lead. The All-Big Ten selection is ready to take the next step on and off the field.

"I feel like last year, I was still kind of that younger guy," Guarnera told Haley Polk. "Still learning behind Greg Crippen, and all that. And now I feel like I need to be that mentor for the younger O-linemen, and the younger guys on the team, to help them transition to college, and become a college football player."

Shock the world

As the interview was finishing, Polk asked Guarnera what Michigan fans could expect of the Wolverines this year. He believes Michigan is going to shock some people in 2026.

"Just an exciting team," Guarnera said. "I think we're going to go out there and shock a lot of people with a new coach coming in. Just all of us buying in is good for Michigan football."

Michigan's spring game will take place on April 18.