Steve and Blake Frazier talk Michigan journey, unforgettable ‘welcome to UM’ moment

No. 77 is a legendary number at the University of Michigan. It resembles some of the elite offensive linemen that the school has had, such as Jake Long, Taylor Lewan, and Jon Jansen, among others. Now, it's sophomore Blake Frazier who wears No. 77, and Frazier was inserted into the starting lineup this season with Evan Link went down.

Frazier came to Ann Arbor as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. The Texas native was a four-star recruit and a top-170 prospect. While Frazier held offers to schools such as Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Oregon, and Miami, among others, he has a long history with the Maize and Blue.

His father, Steve, attended Michigan and was a starting offensive lineman under long-time head coach Lloyd Carr. Frazier was a part of the Wolverines' 1997 national title team, the first year he began starting for Michigan.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recently, Steve and Blake Frazier sat down together and talked about their respective Michigan journey on 'Blue Bloodlines', a part of Hail Media!.

Both Fraziers shared aspects of their playing careers -- Blake's is just getting started -- like what their 'Welcome to Michigan moment' was. The difference in playing on the offensive line from the 90s to the current era of college football. Also, we can't forget about the new era of NIL money and what each player's pregame ritual might be.

You can see the full video from Steve and Blake Frazier below on Hail Media!'s YouTube page.