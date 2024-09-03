BREAKING: Michigan drops one spot in latest AP Poll
Following a 30-10 Week 1 victory over Fresno State, the Michigan Wolverines dropped one spot in the latest AP Poll. It's also worth noting that Texas, Michigan's Week 2 opponent, moved up one spot to No. 3 in the latest poll.
Here's a look at the full Top 25:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Utah
- Miami
- USC
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Iowa
- Louisville
- Georgia Tech
- North Carolina State
- Clemson
The Wolverines will have an opportunity to make big moves in the next AP Poll if they can upset the Texas Longhorns this weekend in Ann Arbor. Although Michigan hasn't lost a game in the Big House since the 2020 season, Texas enters the road matchup as a 6.5 point favorite over the Wolverines.
Although most are expecting Texas to get the win, head coach Steve Sarkisian isn't taking the Wolverines lightly.
"You don’t go to three straight College Football Playoffs if you don’t have a great program, and they’ve got a great program," Sarkisian said Monday. "obviously, capping it off last year being national champs. I think about some things about this team: they’re 41-3 in their last 44 games. They’ve won 16 games in a row. They’ve won 23 straight home games. So these guys know how to win. You can see it in their style of play. They play with a great deal of confidence. They believe in one another, so it’s a heck of a challenge for our team. But this is why you come to Texas, is to play in games like this, and to think this is the first time in the history of college football that Texas is going to play Michigan in the regular season is pretty awesome and pretty humbling to be part of that. And so we’re definitely looking forward to the forward to the opportunity."
