A Look at Michigan Football's Entire Spring Practice Schedule

The Kyle Whittingham era has been well under way in Ann Arbor with the staff getting busy in player retention and hitting the ground running with a number of transfer portal additions since Whittingham was hired in December.

Now, with the roster being in place for the 2026 season, the program now looks ahead to spring practices, which begin next month.

While still being months away from fall camp and the season opener against Western Michigan, spring ball can be an early indicator on whether there are any surprise players who could make an impact this fall, along with getting the sense of how the team looks and operates overall under a new head coach.

Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry (10) tackles Purdue wide receiver Ej Horton (13) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is a look at the full spring practice schedule for the Wolverines.

Spring practice dates

Michigan will hold 14 practices in total before the annual spring game at the Big House, which will take place on April 18 in Ann Arbor.

March 17 is opening day for spring ball for the Wolverines, while practices two and three will occur on March 19 and 21, respectively.

Week 2 of spring ball for Michigan begins March 24 as the Maize and Blue will practice every other day the remainder of the week, holding sessions on the 26th and 28th of March.

March 31 marks the start of the third week of spring ball for the Wolverines, as they round out the third week with practices on April 2 and 4.

After that, Michigan takes the field again on April 7, in addition to holding practices on April 9 and 11.

The fifth and final week of spring ball includes April 14 and 16 practices before the Maize and Blue host the spring game on the 18th.

⏰- CANT WAIT TO GET BACK TO WORK ! pic.twitter.com/nI7Zl8NnBy — Coach David Denham (@CoachDenham1) February 19, 2026

The Wolverines have also named spring captains ahead of the spring ball sessions, who include: QB Bryce Underwood, RB Jordan Marshall, DT Trey Pierce, and DB Rod Moore.

Additionally, Michigan named a spring leadership council, who are:

S Nico Andrighetto

CB Zeke Berry

Edge Cameron Brandt

S Mason Curtis

DL Enow Etta

OL Blake Frazier

OL Jake Guarnera

CB Jyaire Hill

WR Andrew Marsh

TE Zack Marshall

OL Andrew Sprague

Clearly, Whittingham and the staff are trying to set the tone early in terms of attempting to create multiple leaders on the team to set a positive and winning culture that will carry through the Wolverines in 2026 and beyond.