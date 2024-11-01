BREAKING: Michigan football flips 4-star DT from Cincinnati
The Wolverines added a big member to their 2025 recruiting class on Friday morning when four-star defensive lineman Benny Patterson committed to Michigan. The Newburgh (IN) Castle 245-pound lineman flipped from Cincinnati to the Wolverines.
Patterson was in Michigan last weekend for the big game against the Spartans and it was clearly a hit of a visit. He is ranked as a four-star recruit per On3. But looking at the Composite, Patterson is the 659th-ranked recruit and the 75th-best defensive lineman.
Patterson committed to Cincinnati back on April 22, 2024. But Michigan has been working to flip him from the Bearcats and it finally happened. With the addition of Patterson, Michigan now has 17 commitments in the 2025 class. Michigan now has three defensive linemen and Patterson joins Jaylen Williams and Bobby Kanka.
Patterson held offers from Florida State, LSU, Penn State, and USC, among others. While the defensive lineman held some good offers, his father told On3's Steve Wiltfong the visit the family took last weekend was great and he can see why players want to play in Ann Arbor.
“The culture has been very impressive,”his father told On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “You can tell why players commit here. The Big House exceeded expectations. It was the loudest arena we’ve ever been in. The fans are passionate and love their team. The program is something special and it’s definitely high on the list.”
