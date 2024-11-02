Breaking: Michigan football flips elite Georgia commit Shamari Earls
Michigan added to its 2025 recruiting class and once again -- it was a big one. It started when five-star offensive lineman Andrew Babalola committed to the Wolverines and some dominos started to fall.
The first domino to fall came from former Cincinnati defensive lineman Benny Patterson flipping to Michigan. The second? Former Georgia commit Shamari Earls who just pledged to the Wolverines. According to the 247Sports' Composite, Earls is a four-star recruit and the 88th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle. On3 and 247Sports have Earls listed as the No. 1 player in the state of Virginia.
The Chester (VA) Thomas Dale prospect is a 6-foot-2 cornerback who was originally committed to South Carolina before flipping to UGA back on July 7. Michigan was then trying to move in to flip Earls from South Carolina, but the Bulldogs prevailed. But Michigan never stopped trying. Earls decided to take an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor for the Michigan State game and the Wolverines continued to exceed all expectations.
Here is a scouting report on Earls from 247Sports' Andrew Ivins:
Imposing perimeter corner with the ideal blend of size and speed. Has made an impact in all three phases of the game since he was a sophomore in Virginia’s highest classification and has experience working in a variety of different coverages. Creates release disruption from press and does his best to mirror opponents as their routes progress. Alert when forward-facing, and will play through hands to break up passes, but needs to improve overall awareness when his back is turned to the football. Can get across the field with his top gear and prevent touchdowns while in pursuit. Low-tackling style gets the job done, but will only add more value in run support if he can shed with more authority. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level with legitimate NFL upside. Frame hasn’t been third-party verified, but appears to be over 6-foot. More notably, owns elite markers in both the 55-meter dash and the long jump. Likely will need a developmental year or two to adjust to the collegiate game and refine technique, but could be well worth the wait.
Michigan now has 18 commitments in the 2025 cycle.
