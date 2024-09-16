BREAKING: Michigan names Alex Orji starting QB
In a move that many expected, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore confirmed to reporters on Monday that Alex Orji would start for the Wolverines against USC on Saturday. Moore inserted Orji into the game last weekend after starter Davis Warren threw his third interception. Orji led Michigan down for a touchdown after he hit tight end Hogan Hansen for a nine-yard touchdown.
In 2024, Orji has 3-for-6 for 15 yards and two scores through the air. The dual-threat quarterback has been used as a running threat in three games. Orji has run the ball 10 times for 58 yards. Moore told reporters that Orji has "practiced his tail off" and has earned this opportunity. He said Orji is excited for this chance and is "chomping at the bit" to get out there.
The Wolverines passing attack is ranked 121st in the country gaining just 153 yards per game through the air. Michigan is hoping Orji adds a spark to its offense and will bring a whole new element that is needed.
Warren started the first three games for Michigan, but his turnovers have been an issue for the Wolverines' offense. Warren has completed 66% of his throws but has six interceptions compared to two touchdowns in three games. Following the Arkansas State game, Moore said they "can't have that", and Warren "put the ball in harm's way too many times".
Moore said he would have to watch the tape and allow practices to determine the starting quarterback, but Moore has opted to make the switch on Monday.
