Bryce Underwood doesn't need to be 'Superman' for Michigan to win
As the Michigan Wolverines shift their focus to game week, all eyes—and ears— are on head coach Sherrone Moore, who is widely expected to name true freshman Bryce Underwood as the starting quarterback on Monday. Underwood, the highest-rated quarterback commit in Michigan football history, flipped from LSU to Michigan thanks in part to a reported NIL deal worth over $10 million. And with that kind of investment, along with the fact that there's no other solidified starter on the roster, the expectation is that Underwood will be QB1 when the Wolverines take the field in a week.
On Friday, the Big Ten Network wrapped up its fall camp tour with a stop in Ann Arbor. The analysts on hand noted Underwood's arm strength and poise, praising his ability to make every throw on the field. But it was his confidence—not just his talent—that made headlines.
"They've seen a lot of freshmen, but I feel like nobody's seen a freshman like me," Underwood told BTN analyst Jake Butt.
The bold statement quickly gained traction on social media, especially among Ohio State fans who pointed to true freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith's stellar performance last season. But rival chatter aside, Underwood's comment reflects a level of confidence rarely seen in an 18-year-old about to lead one of college football's most storied programs.
Despite that confidence, some skepticism remains. It's not necessarily a doubt that Underwood will be great—most acknowledge that he will. Instead, it's a question of whether or not he can be good enough as a true freshman to put the Wolverines in championship contention. It's a fair question, but it's also a little misguided.
In 2021, junior quarterback Cade McNamara led Michigan to an incredible 12-2 season—including a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship, and a spot in the College Football Playoff. He wasn't a statistical juggernaut that year—throwing for just 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games—but he was steady. Michigan didn't need a superhero under center that year to be in the championship hunt. The Wolverines just needed someone who could guide the offense and avoid big mistakes.
The same applies to Underwood in 2025.
Michigan doesn't need him to light up the scoreboard from day one. The freshman quarterback, who has been around the team since its bowl game preparation for Alabama last December, just needs to manage the offense effectively and make timely plays. His mission is clear: minimize costly mistakes, play within the system, and let the talent around him sine.
Hardly an impossible task for an elite true freshman talent like Underwood.
Michigan's success since 2021 has largely followed the same formula, and it should be no different in 2025. The Wolverines have relied heavily on a dominant defense and a relentless rushing attack, and they will likely lean on that formula once again this fall. The difference this time is that, with Underwood under center, Michigan is expected to have a far more balanced attack offensively than what we saw last year. The rushing tandem of Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes projects to be one of the best in the Big Ten, and the defense is once again being viewed among the nation's elite.
Underwood will face growing pains—no freshman quarterback can avoid it—but he's also in an ideal environment to learn and develop. Head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey are experienced enough to manage his workload, ensuring he's never asked to do too much too soon.
So while expectations are sky-high, they're also not unrealistic. Michigan has shown it can win with a game-managing quarterback, and Underwood is far from being just a game-manager. If the Wolverines could take down Ohio State and claim the Big Ten crown with Cade McNamara at quarterback, there's no reason to think they can't do it with Bryce Underwood.
