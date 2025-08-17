Fox/CBS Sports Tim Brando eviscerates the NCAA bullies in scathing social media post
As social media swirls with a cacophony of opinions, incessant complaining, and righteous indignations regarding the smallest "hammer" to ever drop in college sports, analysts are jumping in with their views on the matter as well. Many of them are calling the NCAA out for its ridiculous ruling. A hefty fine has been imposed, alongside a show cause to a head coach who never intended to come back to college sports, as well as another show cause to a staffer who probably gave himself the death sentence with how he handled the whole scandal.
It seems that every day, new voices add to the debate, questioning the fairness of the NCAA’s decisions and the repercussions that could potentially ripple throughout the entire athletic community. Fans, players, and even university officials find themselves on the edge of their seats, waiting to see how this situation unfolds and what it means for the future of college athletics.
One of the best takes I have seen on this scandal, and the handling of the punishment by the NCAA, came from legendary broadcaster Tim Brando.
What I enjoy most about Brando's opinion is that he attacks the NCAA for their past behavior as well as their current. If you are part of a fanbase that the NCAA dropped a hammer on, Brando has a simple take: why didn't you fight more? The NCAA has not fared well in any court proceedings. The Supreme Court has vilified them over the handling of college athletes and the system that allowed them to profit in the billions off of their name, images, and likenesses. Brando took the NCAA to the woodshed over their behavior, and he was spot on with all of it.
