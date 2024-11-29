Bryce Underwood launches NIL apparel with Barstool Sports
Michigan fans will certainly like the latest offering from Barstool Sports in collaboration with five-star QB Bryce Underwood. On Friday, Barstool released it's "QB1" tee featuring the No. 19 and "Underwood" on the back side.
The partnership with Barstool is part of a massive NIL effort that was used to flip the prized quarterback from LSU to Michigan. The overall NIL package for Underwood was reported to be somewhere between $10-12 million over four years, although there's been some pushback on the accuracy of those reports. Regardless of what the final number was, it's clear that it was enough to sway the top prospect in the country to stay home in the state of Michigan.
The commitment of Underwood pushed Michigan's 2025 recruiting class into the Top 10 nationally according to the latest rankings from On3.
Here's a quick look at the current commitments in Michigan's 2025 class:
- Bryce Underwood - Five Star QB
- Andrew Babalola - Five Star OT
- Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S
- Andrew Marsh: Four-Star WR
- Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE
- Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL
- Avery Gach: Four-Star OT
- Jayden Sanders: Four-Star CB
- Sharmai Earls: Four-star CB
- Benny Patterson: Four-star DL
- Jamar Browder: Three-star WR
- Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL
- Jacob Washington: Three-Star WR
- Julius Holly: Three-Star EDGE
- Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB
- Eli Owens: Three-Star TE
- Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL
- Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB
- Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB
