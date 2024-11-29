Wolverine Digest

Bryce Underwood launches NIL apparel with Barstool Sports

Chris Breiler

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan fans will certainly like the latest offering from Barstool Sports in collaboration with five-star QB Bryce Underwood. On Friday, Barstool released it's "QB1" tee featuring the No. 19 and "Underwood" on the back side.

The partnership with Barstool is part of a massive NIL effort that was used to flip the prized quarterback from LSU to Michigan. The overall NIL package for Underwood was reported to be somewhere between $10-12 million over four years, although there's been some pushback on the accuracy of those reports. Regardless of what the final number was, it's clear that it was enough to sway the top prospect in the country to stay home in the state of Michigan.

The commitment of Underwood pushed Michigan's 2025 recruiting class into the Top 10 nationally according to the latest rankings from On3.

Here's a quick look at the current commitments in Michigan's 2025 class:

  1. Bryce Underwood - Five Star QB
  2. Andrew Babalola - Five Star OT
  3. Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S
  4. Andrew Marsh: Four-Star WR
  5. Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE
  6. Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL
  7. Avery Gach: Four-Star OT
  8. Jayden Sanders: Four-Star CB
  9. Sharmai Earls: Four-star CB
  10. Benny Patterson: Four-star DL
  11. Jamar Browder: Three-star WR
  12. Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL
  13. Jacob Washington: Three-Star WR
  14. Julius Holly: Three-Star EDGE
  15. Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB
  16. Eli Owens: Three-Star TE
  17. Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL
  18. Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB
  19. Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Published |Modified
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Home/Football